What Is Iga Swiatek’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring Her Roots and Background

Everything felt like it was going according to plan, and it looked like the world’s number one-ranked player, Iga Swiatek, would continue to dominate at the Cincinnati Open. However, Jessica Pegula changed that game. In the semifinal of the Cincinnati Open on August 21, Pegula, the American third seed, gave her all and finally managed to beat the defending champion with 7-5, 4-6, 6-4. This was a setback for Swiatek’s momentum after she had just taken the title in Toronto.

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Yet, as the tennis world follows this five-time Grand Slam champion’s path through the 2027 season, a common question arises: “Who is Iga Swiatek really apart from having a great forehand and lots of trophies?” Let’s take a look at the background of Poland’s greatest tennis star.

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Where is Iga Swiatek from and what is Iga Swiatek’s nationality?

Iga Natalia Swiatek was born in Warsaw, Poland, on May 31, 2001, and is 25 years old. She is of Polish descent. In fact, it is her deep roots in Polish culture that explain why, despite being raised in the capital city of her country, she chose to live in the charming countryside village of Raszyn near Warsaw.

Swiatek, a thoroughbred Polish girl, spent her teenage years playing and training tennis on the courts in Poland. From her first steps in the game until becoming an international star, it was all happening on Polish soil. Swiatek attended the Raoul Wallenberg School of Warsaw. By the time she was 14, Swiatek had already begun training at Mera-Warsaw Tennis Club, a place near Warsaw.

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Imago Jun 30, 2026; London, United Kingdom; Iga Swiatek of Poland during her match against Taylor Townsend of the United States on day two at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

And when other teens were just concentrating on their studies and playing on their phones, Swiatek was busy learning the skills of tennis. Eventually, she completed her education at Raoul Wallenberg School in 2020 and became an international sensation, winning the 2020 French Open, a Grand Slam tournament, without surrendering a game, just a few months after graduating from high school.

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What is Iga Swiatek’s ethnicity?

Her ethnicity is Polish; she was born to Polish parents in Poland. Her father, Tomasz Świątek, is a former Olympic rower who represented Poland in the men’s quadruple sculls at the 1988 Seoul Olympics. Her mother, Dorota Świątek, is an orthodontist who quietly became the financial backbone behind Iga’s early tennis career, funding lessons through her dental clinic.

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But here’s where it gets interesting: Swiatek’s athletic pedigree isn’t just about her dad. Her older sister, Agata, also played junior tennis until injuries cut her career short. The whole family breathes competition. Tomasz initially wanted his daughters to take up water sports; he was a rower, after all.

Is Iga Swiatek Christian?

That is when it starts getting interesting. Even though almost all references identify Catholicism as Swiatek’s religion, the lady herself states otherwise. In May 2025, prior to the Papal Conclave in Rome, Swiatek explicitly declared: “I’m not Catholic.”

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Together with another player, Coco Gauff, Swiatek was interested in visiting Vatican City during the Italian Open. However, Swiatek stated that she wanted to go there out of curiosity rather than faith. “I would love to (go) just to have the experience,” she explained. “But I’ll see logistically how it’s going to look.” As for Gauff, she added: “I’m not Catholic. I would go because I feel like it’s an historic thing.”

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It may be quite natural to assume that Swiatek belongs to the same religion as the majority in her home country, Poland, which is predominantly Catholic. However, she never spoke about her religious background and does not practice Catholicism.

Swiatek still has many things to look forward to even in 2026. After the setback in Cincinnati, she’ll take stock and reset. There’s the US Open, and judging by how far she went in Toronto, she is very much in the mood. She has spoken publicly about the joy of representing Poland at the most prestigious events. And with that fire in the belly, she has every chance to surprise many at the US Open.