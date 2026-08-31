What Is Iga Swiatek’s Net Worth and Career Earnings in 2026

It is clear that 2026 has not been easy for Iga Swiatek. But a few weeks ago, the tennis player finally managed to break the eleven-month title drought. She won the WTA 1000 tournament in Toronto by defeating Elena Rybakina in straight sets. It was clear that Swiatek reminded people why she was a six-time Grand Slam winner. However, tennis can be a cruel game. Not even several days passed from Swiatek’s victory in Toronto before she was knocked out in the semifinals of the Cincinnati Open by Jessica Pegula in a three-hour battle.

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That is how things go for a high-class professional tennis player. At one point, you are the best, and the next one, you lose. However, no matter whether Swiatek wins or loses, one thing remains clear: she is making a fortune out of tennis. So, here is all you need to know about her finances.

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What is Iga Swiatek’s Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Iga Swiatek’s net worth is approximately $30 million as of 2026. For a 25-year-old, this is a huge fortune, considering that she is in the prime of her career and still performing at a top level. To have this amount as a young top player is really an exceptional feat and makes one see her status on the global tennis scene quite differently. If one looks at the list of the world’s top female tennis players ranked by their fortunes and who are still active, Iga Swiatek is there.

Forbes earlier reported that her earnings at the beginning of 2025 were approximately $23.8 million, while her winning Wimbledon that summer significantly enhanced her popularity and visibility. Yet, it will be a mistake to think of $30 million as the only or even the major portion of prize money that one can get in tennis.

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The amount actually represents the sum of all the winnings from the games, the money received for merely showing up at events, and most importantly, the large number of endorsement deals that one can have while being a top female tennis player.

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Imago Tennis: Wimbledon championships Iga Swiatek of Poland.

Iga Swiatek’s Career Earnings

Swiatek can truly call herself a money-making machine when it comes to prize money. At the time of the analysis in mid-2026, her earnings from WTA tournaments totaled a staggering $45.88 million. This places Swiatek third among currently active WTA players in career prize money, just behind Aryna Sabalenka. The total prize money earned by Swiatek during 2026 alone amounts to 2.24 million, with the largest single amount received for winning the United Cup with her team, Poland.

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The really impressive thing, however, is that most of her money is not made on the court. According to Sportico’s rankings for the period between July 2025 and July 2026, Swiatek’s total revenue reached $22.8 million, with $8.8 million from prize money and $14 million from endorsements and other off-court revenue sources.

In other words, Swiatek makes almost two times as much money from endorsements as from playing tennis. Not to mention the fact that she has just started her own business in March 2026 named “Jazda!”, which means “Let’s go!”.

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Iga Swiatek’s Professional Career

Swiatek burst onto the scene in 2020 when, as a 19-year-old, she won the French Open without dropping a single set. That was just the beginning. Since then, she’s collected an incredible six Grand Slam titles, four at Roland Garros (2020, 2022, 2023, 2024), one at the US Open (2022), and one at Wimbledon (2025).

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She’s also added the WTA Finals crown in 2023 and has won 25 WTA singles titles overall. What makes her truly special is that she’s the only active woman to win Grand Slams on all three surfaces: clay, hard, and grass. She’s been world No. 1 for a total of 125 weeks, and her consistency at WTA 1000 events- she’s won eleven of them- puts her in rarefied air.

The 2026 season has been a struggle by her lofty standards, with an early exit at Wimbledon and a fourth-round loss at the French Open, but her Toronto title proved she’s far from done.

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A Look at Iga Swiatek’s Brand Endorsements

Swiatek’s endorsement portfolio is the envy of the tennis world. She’s the head-to-toe female ambassador for Swiss sportswear brand On, a partnership she signed in March 2023. That’s the same brand backed by Roger Federer, so you know it’s prestigious.

Tecnifibre supplies her racquets, and the relationship runs deep; she extended her deal with them through 2026. Luxury watchmaker Rolex has her on their roster, and she’s a “Friend of the Brand” for Porsche in Poland. Other major sponsors include Visa, Infosys, Lego, and Red Bull. She also partners with Polish brands such as Oshee (beverages) and PZU Insurance.

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In a major move in June 2026, Swiatek signed a multi-year deal with American luxury brand Coach, reportedly worth seven figures annually. This came after her partnership with Lancôme ended in January 2026. Coach plans to showcase her love of reading, a side of her personality rarely highlighted by sponsors, in their campaigns.

As she told the crowd after one of her Wimbledon wins, “I’m feeling more stable today, and that’s good.” That stability is exactly what brands are buying into.

Brand Signing Year Tecnifibre 2019 Rolex 2021 Porsche 2021 On 2023 Visa 2023 Infosys 2024 LEGO 2024 Red Bull 2024 Oshee 2024 PZU 2024 Lancôme 2024 Coach 2026

Iga Swiatek’s House and Cars

Despite her millions, Swiatek keeps things surprisingly grounded. She still lives in Raszyn, a small town near Warsaw, in her family home. Unlike many of her peers who have flashy pads in Monte Carlo or Dubai, she doesn’t own multiple properties.

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Cars, though? That’s a different story. Swiatek has a serious thing for Porsche. Her garage reportedly includes a Porsche Panamera 4S, a Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo, a Porsche Taycan Turbo S Sport Turismo (which she gave to her father), a Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet, and a Porsche Panamera 4S E-Hybrid. Not bad for a kid from Warsaw who just wanted to play tennis.

For now, Swiatek’s main objective would be to regain her ranking and win more Grand Slam titles. It has been quite a challenging year for her, but when it comes to Iga Swiatek, one thing has been evident: she never stays defeated. There is always something special about the US Open for Swiatek, and after she showed that she could still dominate on the field by winning in Toronto, who knows how far she may go this time? She has enough skills, enough of a team, and enough psychological strength to bounce back and make another successful season. With such prospects, 2026 seems promising for Swiatek, and whatever she may achieve this year, her net worth will only grow.