What Is Jessica Pegula’s Net Worth in 2026? Career Earnings, Endorsement Deals and More

Jessica Pegula isn’t just smashing records on court; she’s building a fortune of her own, blending Grand Slam grit with business savvy and a legacy far bigger than her last name. After becoming the oldest player to reach consecutive Women’s Singles Grand Slam quarterfinals without dropping a set since Serena Williams at the 2017 Australian Open, Pegula continued her stellar run by defeating Amanda Anisimova to reach the semifinals. Up next, she faces world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, with a chance to further boost her prize money with another deep run in Melbourne.

But before she steps into that blockbuster clash, let’s take a closer look at Jessica Pegula’s growing net worth in 2026 – and how she’s built her financial empire.

What is Jessica Pegula’s net worth in 2026?

Beyond her powerful groundstrokes and tactical brilliance, Jessica Pegula’s financial story is one of smart wins both on and off the court. Her rising net worth reflects years of consistent performance, brand-building, and disciplined career management. As of 2026, Jessica Pegula’s estimated net worth is around $20 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth). While she was born into a wealthy family – her father, Terry Pegula, owns the Buffalo Bills (NFL) and Buffalo Sabres (NHL), Pegula has carved out her own independent identity in professional sports.

Her wealth is built primarily through prize money, endorsements, and business ventures. Despite criticism about her billionaire background, Pegula has been vocal about forging her own path. “People think I have a butler, that I get chauffeured around, that I have a private limo, that I fly private everywhere. I’m definitely not like that.”

In August 2025, on the Tennis Insider Club podcast, Pegula revealed a turning point in her career. Around age 24–25, returning from injury, she told her family she wanted full control of her career. “I basically said, alright, I want to keep doing this, but I make every decision from now on… They were helping me financially, but I told them—zero involvement.” She also reflected on struggling with coaching early in her career before taking control of her training and schedule, a shift that helped fuel her rise to the WTA elite.

How much prize money has Jessica Pegula earned in her career?

Jessica Pegula has earned approximately $21,944,750 in career prize money, placing her among the highest-earning women in tennis.

Her earnings have surged due to consistent Grand Slam performances and deep tournament runs. In 2024, she reached the finals of the US Open, and hence that year her on-court earnings were around $4.2 million, while it was $6 million off-the-court.

Jessica Pegula of the USA reacts during the womens quarterfinals against Amanda Anisimova of the USA on day 11 of the 2026 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Wednesday, January 28, 2026.

In 2025, Pegula earned around $5.2 million in on-court prize money, and her total income of $12.3 million landed her on Forbes’ Top 10 Highest-Paid Female Athletes. This year, she has reached the SF of the Brisbane International, and now she also made it to the semis at the AO. Her current on-court earnings for the season are $77,115.

What are Jessica Pegula’s major endorsement and sponsorship deals?

Jessica Pegula’s off-court earnings are boosted by partnerships with several high-profile brands. It includes Adidas (her primary apparel sponsor), Yonex (racket sponsor), Ready Nutrition (brand ambassador alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo), Stella Artois (global beer brand partnership), and a few others.

While exact earnings from endorsements remain undisclosed, these deals contribute significantly to her multi-million dollar annual income and growing marketability.

Does Pegula have business ventures or other income sources?

Yes, Jessica Pegula has built a diverse portfolio beyond tennis, showcasing her entrepreneurial side. It includes:

Ready 24 (2017): A skincare brand launched under her personal brand.

Healthy Scratch (2016): A restaurant business co-founded with her sister.

Healthy Scratch Food Truck (2017): Expanding the brand into mobile food services.

Other than that, Pegula also runs A Lending Paw, a charity focused on rescuing dogs, training them as service animals, and supporting individuals in need. Her ventures not only add to her income but also strengthen her personal brand, blending business, wellness, and social impact.

With prize money climbing, endorsement deals expanding, and business ventures thriving, Jessica Pegula’s net worth in 2026 continues to rise, proving she’s more than just a tennis star.

Winners of the 2026 Australian Open men’s and women’s singles titles will earn $2,793,365 (USD) each – an 18.57% increase from the 2025 prize of $2,198,928. With Pegula still alive in the tournament and set to face Aryna Sabalenka, the big question remains:

Can Jessica Pegula add even more to her fortune with a title triumph in Melbourne?