What Is Karen Khachanov’s Net Worth in 2026? Career Earnings, Endorsements & More

Karen Khachanov is a Russian professional tennis player who made history at the 2018 Paris Masters. At just 22, he stunned Novak Djokovic in the final to claim his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title. His victory made him the first unseeded player to win a Masters 1000 title since David Nalbandian in 2007.

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Since turning professional, Khachanov has built an impressive résumé across singles and doubles, with his success on the ATP Tour bringing in millions of dollars in career prize money. As he returns to the U.S. Open main draw in 2026, attention is once again on the Russian star both on and off the court. So, how much is Karen Khachanov worth in 2026? Here’s everything you need to know about his net worth, career earnings, prize money, and other sources of income ahead of the U.S. Open.

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What is Karen Khachanov’s net worth in 2026?

Karen Khachanov’s estimated net worth in 2026 stands at around $20 million. The Russian has won seven ATP singles titles in his career, including the 2018 Paris Masters, and has also enjoyed success in doubles. His performances on the ATP Tour have earned him millions in career prize money, with the official ATP Tour listing his combined singles and doubles earnings in excess of $23 million.

Khachanov’s net worth has also benefited from his commercial partnerships away from the court. His long-standing association with Wilson, along with newer brand collaborations, has added to his income beyond tournament prize money. While estimates of his wealth were around $15 million in 2024 according to various online outlets, his continued success on the tour and growing commercial portfolio have contributed to the higher 2026 estimate.

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How much is Karen Khachanov’s career prize money and earnings?

Karen Khachanov’s confirmed career prize money stands at $23,455,959. This includes the money he earned from winning all 7 singles ATP Tour titles and 1 doubles title. It also includes other paydays he may have seen for being a runner-up or for merely trying his hand at a major tournament.

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In 2026 alone, he has made roughly $1.5 million in prize money. This comes from his participation in the recent 2026 Australian Open, where he reached the third round, the ATP 500 Qatar Open, where he reached the quarterfinals, and more.

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His biggest payday, however, was when he won the 2018 Rolex Paris Masters, securing roughly $1.1 million. Apart from that, his runner-up finish at the Canadian Open earned him roughly $597,890.

What endorsements does Karen Khachanov have?

The tennis player has various sponsorships and brand deals to his name. The player previously boasted an apparel deal with Nike that began in 2019. However, in 2026, things changed. He is currently associated with Wilson for his apparel and racquet, as revealed by Tennis.com ahead of the Australian Open in January 2026. Earlier, Wilson was responsible only for Khachanov’s racquet.

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In 2025, luxury watch brand CVSTOS announced Khachanov as their global brand ambassador. This deal also came a year after his multi-year partnership with Rolex ended.

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“Excited to partner with CVSTOS as their newest global ambassador! A true passion for watches meets innovation and excellence. Here’s to conquering new heights, both on and off the court together.” Khachanov wrote in the caption of his post on March 19, 2025.

In 2022, the 30-year-old player also endorsed the coffee brand Lavazza via an X post. Two years before that, he had signed a two-year deal with the luxury clothing brand Giorgio Armani, and in 2021 he also associated with the motor vehicle company Cadillac.

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That being said, his most recent brand collaborations are with CVSTOS and Wilson. The others were in the past and may have been discontinued as of the time of writing. There is also no solid information about the financials of these deals. However, considering that many of these were luxury brands, they may have paid Khachanov in the millions over the years.

What are Karen Khachanov’s biggest career achievements?

Karen Khachanov is a truly gifted tennis player. His biggest achievements aren’t limited to the ATP tournaments, since he also has an extensive Olympic resume. That being said, his biggest achievement may be winning the 2018 Paris Masters at 22 and becoming the first unseeded player in 11 years to win the title. Apart from that, he has also secured the silver medal in the men’s singles category at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

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Karen Khachanov beat Pablo Carreño Busta in the semifinal just to be defeated by world No. 3 Alexander Zverev, who won the gold medal. Interestingly, he would later defeat Zverev at the 2025 Canadian Open to reach the final yet again.

Apart from this, he has also reached the semifinals of the 2022 U.S. Open and the 2023 Australian Open.

Overall, Karen Khachanov’s career has been impressive. Now he will return to the U.S. Open men’s singles draw and perhaps take the Grand Slam victory home this time.