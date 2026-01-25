What Is Madison Keys’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Everything You Need to Know

Madison Keys is known as one of the strongest hitters on the WTA Tour, highlighted by her win at the 2025 Australian Open. She has 10 WTA titles and a Grand Slam victory, but her background also stands out. Born in the Midwest to a biracial family, Keys has brought a unique perspective to questions about identity throughout her career.

What is Madison Keys’s Ethnicity?

Madison Keys is biracial, born to an African American father and a white mother. Her father, Rick Keys, was a Division III All-American basketball player at Augustana College and works as an attorney. Her mother, Christine Keys, is also an attorney and serves as the president of Madison’s non-profit organization, Kindness Wins.

Keys’s ethnic identity has been a topic of discussion since her breakout run at the 2015 Australian Open. Following a semifinal match where Serena Williams expressed pride in seeing another “African-American” player succeed, Keys clarified her own views on her identity in an interview with the New York Times.

She stated, “I don’t really identify myself as white or African-American. I’m just me. I’m Madison.”

She grew up in Rock Island, Illinois, before moving to Florida to train at the Evert Tennis Academy. Despite the public often categorizing her as African American due to her father’s heritage, Keys has consistently maintained a middle-ground approach, embracing her mixed-race background without feeling the need to choose a single label.

What is Madison Keys’s religion?

Throughout her career on the WTA Tour, she has refrained from discussing religious beliefs or adhering to visible religious customs on the court, such as wearing symbols of faith or offering prayers during matches.

Instead of public religious declarations, Keys defines her character through a commitment to compassion and social responsibility. This is most evident in her founding of Kindness Wins, a non-profit organization dedicated to combating cyberbullying and promoting positivity.

For Keys, the practice of kindness and inclusivity serves as her guiding moral compass, taking precedence over any public affiliation with a specific church or denomination.

What is Madison Keys’s nationality?

Madison Keys is American and was born on February 17, 1995. She holds sole US citizenship and has represented the United States in numerous international competitions, including the Olympics and the Billie Jean King Cup.

Her connection to American tennis runs deep. She was inspired to play the sport at age four after seeing Venus Williams on TV, famously asking her parents for a white tennis dress like the one Venus wore. From her early days in Illinois to becoming a Grand Slam champion, she has remained a proud representative of American tennis on the global stage.