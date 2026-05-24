What Is Marta Kostyuk’s Net Worth and Career Earnings in 2026

From teenage prodigy to one of tennis’ fastest-rising stars, Marta Kostyuk has built far more than just a strong reputation on the court. Marta Kostyuk’s net worth has become a major talking point among fans eager to know how the Ukrainian star transformed her early promise into a multimillion-dollar career through prize money, endorsement deals, and standout performances on the biggest stages. So, how much does she really earn, and what are the biggest sources behind her growing fortune? Here’s a closer look at the career, earnings, and lifestyle fueling Kostyuk’s rise.

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What is Marta Kostyuk’s Net Worth?

Marta Kostyuk’s net worth is estimated to be around $6 million as of 2025-26. The young Ukrainian tennis star has built her fortune mainly through prize money, sponsorship deals, and brand endorsements. Over the last few years, Kostyuk has steadily climbed the WTA Tour rankings, and her growing success on the court has significantly boosted her earnings.

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Apart from tournament winnings, Marta also earns through endorsement partnerships with major sports brands like Wilson Sporting Goods and Nike. These deals add a strong stream of income alongside her professional tennis career. Kostyuk first grabbed worldwide attention when she made a remarkable run at the Australian Open as a teenager.

Since then, she has continued developing into one of Ukraine’s brightest tennis talents. Her recent performances, including winning big WTA titles and reaching a career-high ranking, have further increased both her popularity and financial value.

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With her career still on the rise at just 23 years old, Marta Kostyuk’s net worth is expected to grow even more in the coming years.

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Marta Kostyuk’s Career Earnings

Marta Kostyuk has earned more than $7 million USD in career prize money so far, establishing herself as one of the rising stars on the WTA Tour. Unlike athletes who receive fixed yearly contracts, tennis players earn money based on their performances in tournaments, and Kostyuk’s steady rise in the rankings has helped her build an impressive financial profile at a young age. From strong Grand Slam appearances to deep runs in major WTA events, her on-court success has translated into significant earnings over the years.

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A large portion of her income comes directly from tournament prize money, which reportedly crossed $1.7 million USD in 2025 alone. Every round she advances in competitions like the Australian Open, Wimbledon, the French Open, and the US Open adds to her overall earnings. In addition to match winnings, Kostyuk also benefits from sponsorship and endorsement deals with global sports brands such as Wilson and Nike, which contribute heavily to her annual income. Performance bonuses tied to rankings, tournament results, and commercial partnerships further strengthen her finances.

One of the most profitable periods of her career came during her breakthrough seasons on the WTA Tour, where consistent performances against top-ranked players boosted both her prize money and endorsement value. With her career still progressing and her ranking continuing to improve, Marta Kostyuk’s career earnings are expected to rise significantly in the coming years.

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Category Estimated earnings Career prize money More than $7.2 million Net worth $6 million Average prize money per season More than $1.7 million

Marta Kostyuk’s Professional Career

Marta Kostyuk began turning heads in the tennis world at a very young age. Born in Kyiv, Ukraine, she gained international attention after winning the 2017 Australian Open girls’ singles title, a victory that marked her as one of the sport’s brightest young talents. Soon after, she made headlines by reaching the third round of the Australian Open in her senior debut at just 15 years old.

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Over the years, Kostyuk steadily developed into a strong competitor on the WTA Tour. Known for her aggressive baseline game, quick movement, and fearless attitude against top-ranked opponents, she has earned several notable wins against elite players. One of the biggest moments of her professional career came when she won her first WTA singles title at the 2023 ATX Open in Austin.

Kostyuk has also represented Ukraine on the international stage and continues to rise in the world rankings, establishing herself as one of the most promising stars in women’s tennis.

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Marta Kostyuk’s Brand Endorsements

Marta Kostyuk has built an impressive portfolio of brand endorsements as her popularity on the WTA Tour continues to grow. The Ukrainian star is best known for her partnership with Wilson Sporting Goods, which made headlines in 2023 when she became the company’s first-ever “head-to-toe” ambassador. Under the deal, Wilson provides her racquets, apparel, footwear, and accessories, making her one of the brand’s most recognizable faces in women’s tennis.

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Before joining Wilson as a full ambassador, Kostyuk had endorsement deals with Nike for clothing and footwear and used Yonex racquets earlier in her career. She later transitioned fully to Wilson, a move that significantly boosted her visibility in the tennis fashion and equipment market.

Apart from sportswear brands, Kostyuk has also partnered with luxury skincare company Richmond Monaco and payment platform Much Better. These collaborations reflect her growing influence beyond the tennis court. Her stylish on-court appearances and rising success have also earned praise from tennis fans online, especially for her Wilson outfits and fashion collaborations.

Brands Signing year Wilson Sporting Goods 2023 Nike 2016 Yonex 2022 Richmond Monaco 2023 Much Better 2022

Marta Kostyuk’s House and Cars

Marta Kostyuk currently resides in Monte Carlo, a popular home base for many professional tennis players because of its luxury lifestyle, training facilities, and favorable tax environment. While Kostyuk keeps most details of her private life out of the spotlight, reports suggest she enjoys a modern, comfortable lifestyle that reflects her growing success on the WTA Tour. She previously spoke about moving into her own apartment in the early stages of her professional career as she became more independent, both on and off the court.

When it comes to cars, Marta Kostyuk has not publicly revealed an official collection or specific luxury vehicles she owns. Unlike many athletes who frequently showcase expensive supercars on social media, Kostyuk tends to maintain a relatively private image regarding her assets and lifestyle. However, given her rising career earnings and endorsement deals with brands such as Wilson Sporting Goods, she is believed to enjoy a comfortable, luxurious lifestyle while balancing her professional tennis career and personal life.

At just 23, Marta Kostyuk is already building an impressive legacy both on and off the court. From rising prize money and major brand endorsements to her growing global popularity, Marta Kostyuk’s net worth reflects the success of a player who is only getting started. And with her fearless game and steady climb in the rankings, her biggest victories and paychecks may still be ahead.