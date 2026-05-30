What Is Matteo Berrettini’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Everything You Need to Know

Matteo Berrettini‘s powerful game has made him a household name in tennis, but his story stretches far beyond the court. Born and raised in Rome with Italian and Brazilian family roots, Berrettini’s background has played an important role in shaping both his identity and his rise to becoming one of Italy’s most successful players. His breakthrough in 2021, when he became the first Italian man to reach the Wimbledon singles final, was a milestone that firmly established him among the sport’s elite. For many fans, moments like these also spark curiosity about his ethnic background and family roots, offering a closer look at the person behind the player.

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What is Matteo Berrettini’s ethnicity?

When people talk about Matteo Berrettini’s ethnicity, they are often surprised to learn about his unique and diverse family background. He was born on April 12, 1996, in the historic city of Rome, Italy, making him 30 years old. Even though he was born and raised in Italy, his family tree reaches across different parts of the world. He actually has both French and Brazilian ancestry through his parents and grandparents. This interesting mix of European and South American roots gives him a very diverse heritage that sets him apart.

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Matteo grew up in a very supportive and sports-loving home in Rome. His younger brother, Jacopo Berrettini, is also a professional tennis player, and the two spent their childhood training together and pushing each other to get better. Matteo actually started playing tennis seriously after his brother encouraged him to try it. He attended local schools in Italy while slowly building his skills on the court, eventually making his official professional debut in 2017. His family has always been his main source of strength, helping him stay grounded as he transitioned into a global sports star.

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What is Matteo Berrettini’s religion?

Matteo Berrettini has never spoken openly about his personal religious beliefs or any specific faith that he follows. He prefers to keep his spiritual life completely private and away from the media spotlight. When you look at his social media pages or public interviews, he keeps the conversation entirely focused on his match results, his rigorous workout routines, and his long recovery journeys from injuries.

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Because there is no official information about his personal faith, we can look at the culture of his home country for some general context. Growing up in Rome, he was raised in a society that is historically and deeply tied to the Roman Catholic Church. Whether he actively practices religion or not, Matteo is widely respected on the ATP tour for his polite attitude, good sportsmanship, and humble character. He always credits the values of hard work, respect, and family loyalty that his parents taught him as his main guides in life.

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What is Matteo Berrettini’s nationality?

Matteo Berrettini holds Italian nationality. He was born, raised, and trained entirely within Italy, and proudly represents his country every single time he steps onto a court. He has become a true national hero in the world of sports, carrying the hopes of Italian tennis fans for many years.

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His deep commitment to his home country is clear from his incredible achievements under the Italian flag. In 2021, he made history by becoming the first Italian man ever to reach the singles final at the Wimbledon Championships, a moment that made the entire nation proud.

He also played a major role in helping Italy win the prestigious 2025 Davis Cup, winning a crucial singles match in the final to secure the victory. Even when he had to sit out of big tournaments due to painful ankle and foot injuries, he was always seen on the sidelines cheering loudly for his compatriots, proving just how much his Italian identity means to him.

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Imago Matteo Berrettini and the players of Italy celebrate with captain Filippo Volandri after winning the Davis Cup Finals 2025 at Bologna Fiere, Bologna, Italy – November 23, 2025. – Tennis. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxITAxFRAxCHN Copyright: xMassimoxPaolone/LaPressex

Matteo Berrettini’s journey shows how a kid from Rome turned his natural athletic talents and mixed family roots into a world-class tennis career. He carries the pride of his Italian nationality with complete grace and works hard to keep his country on top of the tennis world. While he chooses to keep personal details like his religion to himself, his honest work ethic and kind personality say everything fans need to know about him.