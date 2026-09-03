What Is Naomi Osaka’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring Her Family Roots and Background

Naomi Osaka is one of the most recognizable names in modern tennis. A former World No.1 and four-time Grand Slam singles champion, she has become a global sporting icon, both for her achievements on the court and her advocacy away from it.

ADVERTISEMENT

As her profile has grown internationally, many fans have become interested in learning more about her background, including her nationality, ethnicity, family roots, and religious beliefs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where is Naomi Osaka from and what is Naomi Osaka’s nationality?

Naomi Osaka was born on October 16, 1997, in Osaka, Japan, the city from which she takes her surname. She is Japanese by nationality and represents Japan in international tennis competitions.

According to NBCOlympics.com, Osaka’s family moved from Japan to Elmont, New York, when she was three years old. Then, in 2006, her family moved to Florida to pursue better tennis-training opportunities for Naomi and her sister, Mari Osaka, who also became a tennis player and is currently working as a fashion designer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although she spent most of her childhood growing up and training in the United States, Osaka has represented Japan throughout her professional career. According to NBC Olympics, she gave up her U.S. citizenship in 2019 to continue representing Japan at the Olympic Games.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Naomi Osaka’s ethnicity?

Naomi Osaka comes from a multiracial background. According to the National Women’s History Museum, her father, Leonard Francois, is Haitian, while her mother, Tamaki Osaka, is Japanese.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple met in Japan before eventually starting a family there. Naomi and her older sister, Mari, were born in Japan before the family moved to the United States.

Osaka has frequently embraced both sides of her heritage. The National Women’s History Museum notes that she grew up in a multicultural household where Japanese and Haitian cultures were both important parts of daily life. She enjoyed Japanese food prepared by her mother and Haitian dishes made by her paternal grandparents.

ADVERTISEMENT

NBC also states that her father, who is of Haitian descent, was inspired by Richard Williams, the father of Serena and Venus Williams, and began training Naomi and Mari in tennis from a young age.

Is Naomi Osaka Christian?

Neither the NBC Olympics profile nor the National Women’s History Museum biography identifies Osaka as Christian or as a follower of any other religion. While both sources discuss her family background, upbringing, and cultural heritage, they do not mention a specific faith that she practices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Public figures often choose to keep their spiritual or religious beliefs private, and the public sources do not provide verified information on this aspect of her life.

Instead of discussing religion, the four-time Grand Slam champion has generally focused on her tennis career, mental health advocacy, and social causes. She rarely addresses her spiritual life in interviews or on social media, choosing to keep that aspect of her personal life out of the spotlight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although her faith remains unconfirmed, Osaka is widely admired for her humility, sportsmanship, and commitment to giving back through charitable initiatives. As she continues competing at the highest level while balancing motherhood and her professional career, she remains one of tennis’s most respected and influential figures, regardless of her religious affiliation.