What Is Naomi Osaka’s Net Worth and Career Earnings in 2026

Naomi Osaka has become one of the biggest names in tennis, both on and off the court. The Japanese star has won four Grand Slam titles and climbed all the way to No. 1 in the world rankings. Her success on the court, combined with lucrative partnerships with some of the world’s biggest brands, has also made her one of the highest-earning female athletes in the world.

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What is Naomi Osaka’s Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Naomi Osaka’s net worth is around $120 million in 2026. While she has won tens of millions of dollars from playing tennis, most of her money comes from her work outside the sport.

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Between 2019 and 2025, Osaka made over $230 million in total income. Only about 10 percent of that money came from tournament prize checks.

The rest came from high-paying contracts with fashion labels, shoe companies, and electronics brands. Her total business value is high because she does more than just commercials. She also owns parts of the companies she works with.

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Osaka runs her own businesses as well. She started a skincare brand called KINLO, a media production company called Hana Kuma, and a talent management agency called Evolve. She also owns a share of the North Carolina Courage women’s soccer team. These businesses give her steady earnings every year, even when she takes breaks from the tennis tour to rest or spend time with her family.

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Naomi Osaka’s Career Earnings

Naomi Osaka has made $26.6 million in total prize money during her career on the WTA Tour. Tennis players do not get paid a weekly wage like team athletes. Instead, they only earn money based on how many rounds they win at each tournament they enter.

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Her biggest paydays came from her four Grand Slam championships. When she won the 2018 US Open, she took home $3.8 million. She then earned $2.9 million for winning the 2019 Australian Open, $3.0 million for her 2020 US Open victory, and $2.2 million for winning the 2021 Australian Open. Those four tournament wins make up almost half of all the prize money she has ever won on the court.

Earnings Category Total Value (USD) Official Career WTA Prize Money $26,612,806 Total Off-Court and Sponsor Earnings Over $210,000,000 Biggest Single Win (2018 US Open) $3,800,000 Estimated Net Worth (2026) $120,000,000

A Look at Naomi Osaka’s Professional Career

Naomi Osaka’s journey to becoming one of tennis’ biggest stars started at a very young age. Born in Osaka, Japan, she moved to the United States with her family when she was three. Her father introduced her and her sister to tennis, teaching them the basics on public courts in New York and Florida. Osaka skipped the traditional junior circuit and turned professional in 2013, just before her 16th birthday.

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Her career really took off in 2018. After winning the Indian Wells title, Osaka stunned the tennis world by defeating Serena Williams in straight sets in the US Open final. The victory earned her first Grand Slam trophy and announced her arrival on the biggest stage.

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She backed that breakthrough up almost immediately. In early 2019, Osaka won the Australian Open and became the first Asian player to reach the No. 1 spot in the WTA singles rankings. She later added two more Grand Slam titles, winning the 2020 US Open and 2021 Australian Open. Remarkably, Osaka remained unbeaten in her first four Grand Slam finals.

A Look at Naomi Osaka’s Brand Endorsements

Naomi Osaka is one of the most popular athletes for companies to sponsor. Her biggest deal is with Nike, which signed her to a huge clothing and shoe contract in 2019. Nike makes custom kits for her to wear during tournaments and sells her signature clothing in stores.

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For her tennis equipment, Osaka plays with Yonex rackets and bags, a partnership she has had for many years. In the luxury world, she is a global brand ambassador for the French fashion house Louis Vuitton and Swiss watchmaker TAG Heuer. She also works with Mastercard, Nissan, Beats by Dre, and Panasonic. These deals bring in tens of millions of dollars each year.

Sponsor Brand Category Year Signed Yonex Tennis Rackets and Bags 2015 Nissan Cars and Automotive 2018 Nike Shoes and Apparel 2019 Mastercard Financial Services 2019 Louis Vuitton Luxury Fashion 2021 TAG Heuer Luxury Watches 2021 Beats by Dre Headphones and Audio 2021 Panasonic Electronics 2021

What cars does Naomi Osaka own?

Naomi Osaka has made some major real estate purchases over the years, including multimillion-dollar homes in Southern California. In 2022, she bought a modern property in Tarzana, California, from Nick and Vanessa Lachey for $6.3 million. Before that, she purchased a $6.9 million Beverly Hills home that previously belonged to singer Nick Jonas. Osaka later sold the property for $8.7 million.

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Her car collection is just as interesting. Through her long-standing partnership with Nissan, Osaka has been associated with several of the automaker’s models. Among them, her custom Nissan GT-R Nismo is perhaps the most eye-catching. The high-performance sports car is valued at more than $210,000 and can reach speeds of over 200 mph.

For everyday travel, Osaka has also been linked to Nissan’s more practical electric vehicles and SUVs, which offer the comfort and storage space she needs for training sessions and tournaments.

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With four Grand Slam titles, lucrative sponsorships, real-estate investments, and a growing business portfolio, Osaka has built an impressive fortune beyond her tennis earnings. Her success both on and off the court has made her one of the most marketable athletes of her generation, and her financial portfolio could continue to grow as her career progresses.