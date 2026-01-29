What Is Novak Djokovic Net Worth in 2026? Career Earnings, Prize Money, Endorsement Deals and More

Novak Djokovic is in a familiar fight in Melbourne. While Djokovic knows how to turn matches on their head, that success comes with a hefty payday. But according to Djokovic himself, the exact numbers are a mystery to the world, as “it’s none of their business.” Still, an estimated range of his net worth is public, reflecting his on-court victories and off-court earnings.

What is Novak Djokovic’s net worth in 2026?

As of early 2026, Novak Djokovic’s net worth is estimated to be between $240 million and $250 million. He has raked in over $191 million in official ATP prize money, making him the highest-earning player in tennis history. Since reaching ten finals in 2009, winning five titles, and conquering the Davis Cup with Serbia in 2010, Djokovic has been considered elite.

That’s when the big money started flowing. But the road hasn’t been without bumps. An elbow injury in 2017 and an early Australian Open exit disrupted his season, but Djokovic knows how to turn setbacks into comebacks. True to form, he bounced back stronger, capturing Wimbledon and the US Open in the following year. Off the court, his financial game is just as strong. However, how do his wins add to his career earnings?

Novak Djokovic’s prize money and career earnings

Djokovic’s wallet keeps winning as much as he does on the court. In 2025 alone, he pulled in $5,140,175, in prize money. But it’s his career prize money that truly sets him apart. The Serb is the undisputed king of tennis earnings, topping the all-time list with a jaw-dropping $191,252,375. That puts him far ahead of his former Big Three rivals.

Here’s where Djokovic proves that on-court brilliance translates into off-court rewards. The men’s record-holder with 24 Grand Slam singles titles, he’s spent a staggering 428 weeks as world No. 1. Then, he recently capped his incredible career with an Olympic gold in singles at the 2024 Paris Games, completing a Career Golden Slam.

Imago SHANGHAI, CHINA – OCTOBER 03: Novak Djokovic of Serbia competes against Marin Cilic of Croatia in the Men s Singles Round of 64 match on day 5 of the 2025 Shanghai Rolex Masters at Qizhong Tennis Center on October 3, 2025 in Shanghai, China. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN Copyright: xChinaxNewsxServicex 111594881269

During an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Novak Djokovic opened up about money, but on his own terms. When asked about his net worth, he smiled and said, “I don’t like to talk about it… I’m north of one million.”

But Morgan guessed, “Three to 400 million?”

Then Djokovic shrugged, stating, “Maybe. Maybe more. We live in a very materialistic society nowadays. My team and I don’t want to give all the information to Forbes… it’s none of their business.”

He stressed the balance between wealth and merit, making it clear that the trophies and the game come first, and the money follows. With that mindset, his recent success has definitely added to his total career earnings, but his off-field popularity stands out just as much.

Novak Djokovic’s brand sponsors and endorsements

Beyond the baseline, Djokovic is just as strategic. He holds ownership stakes in Denmark-based biotech firm QuantBioRes and health-focused brands like Joe & The Juice.

While his endorsement game is elite, a long-term Lacoste deal reportedly brings in about $7.5 million per year. Then his partnership with Head, one of the longest in tennis, dating back to 2001, adds another estimated $7.5 million annually.

The list keeps growing. Asics joined in 2018 with a signature shoe line. While Hublot followed in 2021, unveiling a Big Bang Unico watch inspired by his gear. Then there’s Waterdrop. They signed him in 2023 as both investor and ambassador.

On top of that, Aman Resorts named him a Global Wellness Advisor in 2024, while Qatar Airways brought him on as a Global Brand Ambassador the same year.

While these deals come with major rewards, Forbes estimated his off-court earnings reached $25 million in 2024 alone, with roughly $277 million generated from endorsements between 2015 and 2024. He still plays with a custom PT113B1 racket. But for Djokovic, that figure is only set to rise.

As his on-court performances are making noise once again, next up is a blockbuster semifinal clash against Jannik Sinner at the Australian Open on January 30. We’ll see whether he can keep the winning streak alive or not.