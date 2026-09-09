What Is Qinwen Zheng’s Net Worth and Career Earnings in 2026

Qinwen Zheng arrived at Flushing Meadows ranked No. 121 in the world, a stunning drop for a former Australian Open finalist, Olympic gold medalist, and Top-4 player. But after battling through qualifying, Zheng pulled off a miracle comeback against 2025 Australian Open champion Madison Keys before stunning six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek in straight sets. But with that success has come another question: just how much has the Chinese star earned from her tennis career and lucrative endorsements?

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What is Qinwen Zheng’s Net Worth?

Forbes ranked Qinwen Zheng among the five highest-earning female athletes, reflecting the Chinese star’s stellar season and growing commercial appeal. In 2026, Zheng had built an estimated net worth of around $20 million, with her earnings coming from both prize money and a growing portfolio of sponsorships and endorsements. While her success on the court has helped establish her as one of tennis’ biggest stars, much of her financial rise has come from her commercial partnerships.

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What is Qinwen Zheng’s Career Earnings?

Qinwen Zheng’s total career prize money stands at around $10.48 million as of September 2026, according to WTA statistics. This figure represents the prize money she has collected from tournaments throughout her career and does not include endorsement deals, appearance fees, or other off-court income.

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Her most profitable season came in 2024, when Zheng earned approximately $5.56 million after reaching the Australian Open final, winning Olympic gold at the Paris Games, and claiming titles at two WTA tournaments.

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Following surgery, her 2025 season brought in around $1.57 million in prize money. In 2026, despite playing only a handful of matches before the US Open, Zheng had already earned approximately $181,000.

Imago Tennis 2026: BNP Paribas Open, March 7, 2026 March 7, 2026: Qinwen Zheng CHN in action against Antonia Ruzic CRO during their round 2 match at the BNP Paribas Open on March 7, 2026, held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California. Credit Image: Mal Taam/Cal Media Indian Wells California USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20260307_zma_c04_473.jpg MalxTaamx csmphotothree478266

A look at Qinwen Zheng’s Professional Career

Qinwen Zheng turned pro in 2018 and quickly began making a name for herself with her powerful serve and aggressive baseline game. Her breakthrough came in 2022, when she won her first WTA 125 title in Valencia and reached the quarterfinals in Tokyo. Her rapid rise earned her the WTA Newcomer of the Year award.

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In 2023, Zheng captured her first two WTA titles in Palermo and Zhengzhou, while also making the fourth round of the US Open. Her impressive season earned her the WTA Most Improved Player award.

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Then came a breakout 2024 campaign. Zheng reached her first Grand Slam final at the Australian Open, won Olympic gold in Paris, becoming the first Chinese player to win an Olympic singles tennis gold medal, and added titles in Palermo and Tokyo. Her rise continued into 2025, when she reached a career-high ranking of No. 4 in the world in June.

A look at Qinwen Zheng’s Brand Endorsements

Zheng’s off-court earnings are where her story gets wild. Forbes lists her 2026 off-court income at $22 million, fueled by a deep portfolio of global and China-focused brands.

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Her sponsor slate includes Alibaba Group (and its AI platform Qwen), Alipay, Audi, Beats by Dre, Chagee (the tea chain), Dior, Gatorade, L’Oréal, Nike, Rolex, Turkish Airlines, Wilson, and Yili Group. She’s also been highlighted as a key face for the WTA’s push into Asian markets.

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Timing-wise, many of these deals expanded in 2024–2026 as her Olympic gold and top-5 ranking boosted her profile. Turkish Airlines and Qwen (Alibaba’s AI) were announced in 2026, while Dior tapped her as a tennis ambassador in the same window. In short: even when she’s not playing every week, her image is everywhere.

Zheng’s 2026 US Open run showed that she can still produce her best tennis when the stakes are highest. Coming back from two separate 0-5 deficits was hardly a coincidence. With Pere Riba and Marcos Baghdatis in her corner, the next step for the former world No. 4 is to string together consistent results and climb back up the rankings. If she can stay healthy, 2027 could be the year Zheng begins rebuilding her position on both hard and clay courts. And if this US Open comeback is any indication, she may still have plenty of big moments and bigger paydays ahead of her.