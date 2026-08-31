What Is Sara Bejlek’s Ethnicity, Religion and Nationality? Everything to Know About WTA Star’s Background

Sara Bejlek has quickly become one of the most exciting young tennis players on the WTA Tour. The young Czech left-hander first caught global attention by winning the junior girls’ doubles title at the French Open in 2022 and has since climbed steadily into the top tiers of professional tennis. As her rankings rise and she earns victories over top-ranked opponents, many tennis fans want to know more about her roots, where she comes from, and her life off the court.

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Where Is Sara Bejlek From and What Is Her Nationality?

Sara Bejlek is from the Czech Republic and holds Czech nationality. She was born on January 31, 2006, in Znojmo, a historic town in the South Moravian Region of the country. She grew up and currently resides in Hrušovany nad Jevišovkou, a small town of around 3,000 residents located near the Czech border with Austria.

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Imago Sara Bejlek of Czech Republic celebrates after getting a point during Round 32 Womens ASB Classic Tennis Tournament at Manuka Doctor Arena, Auckland, New Zealand on Monday 5 January 2026. Photo: Joshua Devenie z Copyright: xx

Bejlek picked up a tennis racket at a very young age and quickly progressed through local training centers in Moravia. By her mid-teens, she was competing internationally, representing the Czech Republic in junior events around the world. She turned professional early and made her Grand Slam main-draw debut at the 2022 US Open at just 16 years of age. Today, she proudly represents the Czech flag across all WTA tournaments and international team competitions.

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What Is Sara Bejlek’s Ethnicity and Family Background?

Sara Bejlek is of White / Caucasian ethnicity with Slavic roots native to Central Europe. Both of her parents are of Czech descent and have lived in the South Moravian region for generations.

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Her family has played a major role in her tennis journey from the very beginning. Her father, Jaroslav Bejlek, and her mother introduced her to sports and supported her training through every stage of her development. Her family often travels with her to tour stops across Europe and the United States to cheer her on from the player box.

Off the tennis court, Bejlek enjoys a quiet family life at home, where she is known as an avid dog lover who spends time with her Yorkshire terriers and enjoys heavy metal music.

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What Religion Does Sara Bejlek Follow?

Sara Bejlek has not publicly stated a specific religious affiliation and keeps her personal beliefs private. She grew up in the Czech Republic, which is recognized as one of the most secular countries in Europe, with a large majority of the population identifying as non-religious.

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While the South Moravian area has a long Christian and Roman Catholic history, Bejlek keeps her public life strictly centered on tennis, training, and fitness. She has never highlighted religious practices in her interviews or social media posts, preferring to let her hard work and tournament results take center stage.

Sara Bejlek’s rise from a small Czech border town to the top 40 of the WTA rankings shows the strength of her work ethic and family foundation. With a WTA title to her name and growing experience against top-10 players, she continues to establish herself as one of the brightest young stars in modern tennis.