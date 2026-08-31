What Is Sloane Stephens’ Net Worth in 2026? Career Earnings, Endorsements & More

Sloane Stephens is an American tennis star who has competed at the highest level of women’s tennis for more than a decade. From lifting a Grand Slam trophy in New York to reaching the top three in the world rankings, she has built a standout career on the court and a strong commercial brand off it. Here is a look at Sloane Stephens’ net worth, tournament prize money, major endorsements, and biggest career milestones.

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What is Sloane Stephens’ net worth in 2026?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sloane Stephens has an estimated net worth of $20 million in 2026. The foundation of her wealth comes from her long and successful career on the WTA Tour, where she has collected millions of dollars in tournament payouts.

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Beyond tennis prize money, Stephens has earned significant income through long-term endorsement contracts with top sportswear, luxury watch, and car companies. She has also built wealth through smart real estate investments in Southern California, buying and selling multi-million dollar homes in Sherman Oaks and Studio City.

How much is Sloane Stephens’ career prize money?

Sloane Stephens has earned $19,430,469 in official career prize money on the WTA Tour. That total places her 31st on the all-time WTA prize money list, making her one of the highest-earning American players in tennis history.

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Her largest single-tournament paycheck came in September 2017, when she won the US Open title and received $3.7 million. At the time, that single check made up nearly half of all the prize money she had earned up to that point in her career. Regular deep runs at major tournaments and top-tier WTA 1000 events have helped her build an eight-figure prize money total over the years.

What endorsement deals does Sloane Stephens have?

Sloane Stephens has built an impressive group of brand partnerships throughout her professional career. In sportswear and equipment, she has signed lucrative contracts with Nike, Under Armor, and racquet manufacturer Head.

In the lifestyle and luxury space, Stephens has worked with high-end brands like Rolex, Volvo, and Mercedes-Benz. Companies are drawn to her warm personality, high fashion sense, and strong connection with fans around the world. In addition to commercial sponsors, she uses her profile to lead the Sloane Stephens Foundation, an organization that helps young kids through education and tennis training programs.

What are Sloane Stephens’ biggest career achievements?

Sloane Stephens has put together an outstanding career on the court, highlighted by key achievements that have made her a global sports star and a top brand ambassador.

Her greatest moment came when she won the 2017 US Open singles title. After missing almost an entire year due to foot surgery and dropping to world No. 957, she made a historic comeback to lift her first Grand Slam trophy at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Stephens went on to reach a career-high singles ranking of World No. 3 in 2018. Throughout her career, she has captured eight WTA singles titles across different surfaces, demonstrating her ability to win on both hard courts and clay. She also reached the final of the 2018 French Open at Roland Garros, finishing as the runner-up and cementing her place among the elite players of her generation.