What Is US Open 2026 Prize Money? How Much Do the Winners and Players Earn?

The 2026 US Open is making history with the largest prize pool ever offered at a tennis tournament. From singles and doubles to mixed doubles and qualifying, players in New York will be competing for record-breaking payouts at every stage. Here’s a closer look at how the tournament’s prize money is distributed.

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How Much Is the US Open 2026 Prize Money?

According to the ATP Tour, the total player compensation for the 2026 US Open is $108 million. This massive figure makes the US Open the very first Grand Slam tournament to pass the $100 million milestone in total player payouts.

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This $108 million fund covers prize money for every part of the event, including men’s and women’s singles, doubles, mixed doubles, qualifying matches, wheelchair events, and player support programs. This is a big jump from the $90 million total offered at the 2025 US Open.

How Much Will the US Open 2026 Singles Winners Earn?

The men’s singles champion and the women’s singles champion will each take home $5.5 million. Both champions receive equal pay, keeping up the tournament’s long-standing rule of equal prize money for men and women.

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This $5.5 million check is the largest winner payout in Grand Slam history. It is a 10 percent increase from the $5 million prize given to singles champions in 2025. Players who finish as the runners-up in the singles draws will each earn $2.8 million.

Round Men’s Singles Women’s Singles Winner $5,500,000 $5,500,000 Runner-up $2,800,000 $2,800,000 Semifinals $1,450,000 $1,450,000 Quarterfinals $780,000 $780,000 Round of 16 $480,000 $480,000 Round of 32 $290,000 $290,000 Round of 64 $190,000 $190,000 First Round $140,000 $140,000

How Much Prize Money Does Each US Open 2026 Singles Round Pay?

Making the US Open main draw guarantees players a substantial payday, with prize money increasing with every round they advance. Even first-round losers take home a significant sum, while those who make a deep run can earn seven-figure payouts.

The rewards begin even before the main draw. Players who fall in the final qualifying round receive $66,000, while second-round qualifying losers earn $48,000 and first-round qualifying losers take home $32,000.

How Much Do US Open 2026 Doubles and Mixed Doubles Winners Earn?

Doubles players also compete for massive checks at Flushing Meadows. In both the men’s and women’s doubles draws, the winning team splits a $1,000,000 prize, while the runner-up pairs share $500,000. Teams that reach the semifinals take home $250,000, and quarterfinalists earn $125,000.

In the mixed doubles event, the winning pair also receives a $1,000,000 championship check to share. The mixed doubles runners-up earn $500,000 per team, semifinalist pairs receive $250,000, and quarterfinal teams split $120,000.