What Is Venus Williams’ Ethnicity and Religion? Exploring Tennis Star’s Family Roots and Faith

Venus Williams isn’t retired yet. This year, at 45, Venus kicked off her 2026 season in Auckland, getting it to three sets before succumbing to the power of Magda Linette 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. Venus took the loss in stride in her interview, “The biggest pressure is the one we put on ourselves. Hopefully I can just let it go, let it flow, enjoy it, and be in the moment.” The Zen-like steadiness Venus displayed, where does she keep that?

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Where is Venus Williams from?

Imago Mar 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Venus Williams (USA) hits a forehand against Francesca Jones (GBR) (not pictured) on day three of the 2026 Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

What is Venus Williams’ nationality?

Venus is American, born and raised in the USA. She has represented the United States in every Grand Slam, every Fed Cup, and four Olympic Games. The woman has four Olympic gold medals to her name (one singles in 2000, three doubles with Serena). When she steps on court, she’s flying the Stars and Stripes. No confusion there.

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What is Venus Williams’ ethnicity?

Venus Williams is African American. Her father, Richard Williams, was born in Shreveport and grew up during the era of racial segregation in the American South. Her mother, Oracene Price, was born in Saginaw and has family roots in the Mississippi Delta region.

Alongside her sister Serena Williams, Venus became one of the first Black women to achieve sustained dominance in professional tennis, a sport that historically had limited representation at the highest levels. Their success helped expand visibility and opportunities for future generations of players.

Venus has also spoken publicly about the broader significance of her career and the sacrifices her family has made. Reflecting on her journey, she once said, “I always knew I was playing for something bigger than myself.”

What is Venus Williams’ religion? Is Venus Williams Christian?

Venus Williams is a Christian and has spoken publicly about being one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She and her sister Serena Williams were raised in the faith by their mother, Oracene Price, who became a Jehovah’s Witness in the early 1980s.

Venus has often described her faith as an important part of her life and decision-making. Speaking on her YouTube channel, she said, “For me, my beliefs come first. That guides me in my life and helps me make the right decision. As a Christian Jehovah’s Witness, it has had a huge positive effect.”

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As for her tennis future, Williams continues to compete selectively on tour despite mixed results in recent seasons. Even with early exits at tournaments such as the Auckland Open, the Indian Wells Open, and the Madrid Open, she remains one of the sport’s most recognizable figures. Her experience and success on grass courts, particularly at Wimbledon Championships, continue to make her a compelling presence whenever she returns to competition.