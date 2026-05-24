What Jewelry Is Aryna Sabalenka Wearing at the French Open? How Much Does the World No. 1’s Jewelry Cost?

Power is Aryna Sabalenka’s preferred language on the court. Off it, she speaks through fashion. The Belarusian has a penchant for designer clothes and accessories, and a tradition of wearing custom-made jewelry at the Grand Slams. With her Roland Garros opener scheduled for Monday, she has revealed exactly what she’ll be rocking in Paris this year.

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Sabalenka will be debuting Material Good’s Terre Rouge collection, which will feature the Multi-Shape Duo and Cluster Necklace, a custom-made necklace of alternating gemstones. It includes rubies, garnets, and diamonds. It doesn’t focus only on fashion, but on function too.

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The heavy metallic chain will ensure that Sabalenka can go about her intense physical battles on court in the days to come. Meanwhile, the color scheme has been arranged to match the red-and-black laced “Couture Eveningwear” designed by Nike for the World No. 1.

Ahead of her Round 1 fixture against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro on Monday, she shared pictures of her new jewelry on Instagram, with the caption, “Obsessed is an understatement and I can’t wait to wear these beauties on the court…”

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aryna Sabalenka (@arynasabalenka) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Being the ambassador of Material Good has allowed Sabalenka to rock some eye-catching, custom-made pieces on court over the last few months. The collaboration, however, was more a chance encounter than a planned endorsement. While in New York for the 2025 US Open, she came across some pieces from the brand and felt the style was right up her street.

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With Sabalenka, we often see the tiger motif attached to her on-court outfits and jewelry. But themes are personal, and each player chooses their own fashion based on their personality, as seen with Naomi Osaka, who wore a jellyfish-themed outfit at the Australian Open this year, attracting the attention of the tennis world.

As for Sabalenka’s 2026 French Open piece, since it’s new, Material Good hasn’t disclosed the price yet.

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Roland Garros will be the third time Aryna Sabalenka and Material Good collaborate on the big stage, following her previous custom pieces at last year’s US Open and this year’s Australian Open.

What jewelry did Aryna Sabalenka wear at Previous Slams?

The 2025 US Open was the first time the world saw Aryna Sabalenka in Material Good jewelry in a Grand Slam match.

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She wore the Aryna pear-shaped choker, set with eight gemstones. The number was significant as it was the Belarusian’s eighth appearance at the New York Slam, which she eventually won, beating Amanda Anisimova in the Final in straight sets.

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Seven of the eight gems were white diamonds, with the eighth a radiant red Topaz, all set in 18k gold. It was a unique piece, inaugurated on one of tennis’s grandest stages. Per its website, it costs $28,500.

At the Australian Open in 2026, she wore the ARYNA AO/26 Sapphire & Diamond Necklace. The piece featured a blue oval sapphire set in 18k yellow gold.

Imago January 29, 2026: 1st seed ARYNA SABALENKA of Belarus in action against 12th seed ELINA SVITOLINA of Ukraine on Rod Laver Arena in a Women s Singles Semifinals match on day 12 of the 2026 Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia. SABALENKA won 62 63. /Cal Media Melbourne Australia – ZUMAc04_ 20260129_faf_c04_004 Copyright: xSydneyxLowx

The choice of gemstones in this case was a tribute to Melbourne’s coast. This piece, color-coordinated with the Nike outfit the Belarusian wore, cost $54,500.

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Sadly for Sabalenka, she couldn’t replicate her US Open magic at Melbourne Park. She fell to Elena Rybakina in a three-set final.