What Jewelry Is Aryna Sabalenka Wearing at the US Open? How Much Does the World No. 1’s Jewelry Cost?

Aryna Sabalenka’s US Open look wasn’t complete without a little extra sparkle. The World No. 1 added a colorful luxury jewelry set to her bold on-court outfit, with the vibrant pieces catching plenty of attention from fans. Between the bright colors and statement design, the jewelry was hard to miss and added a fun touch to Sabalenka’s 2026 US Open style.

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What Jewelry Is Aryna Sabalenka Wearing at the 2026 US Open?

At the 2026 US Open, Aryna Sabalenka wore a custom luxury jewelry suite made up of a collar-style necklace, matching drop earrings, and a tennis bracelet. The entire set was created specifically for her by New York jeweler Material Good to wear during her matches in Flushing Meadows.

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The standout feature of her 2026 US Open jewelry is its colorful combination of precious gemstones. Instead of using only traditional white diamonds, the set features over 127 carats of vibrant colored gems set in yellow gold. The pieces showcase a bright mix of sapphires, tourmaline, garnet, zircon, spinel, chrysoberyl, and tanzanite.

The different colors and gemstone cuts created a striking look that popped against her athletic gear during her mixed doubles match with Novak Djokovic.

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Imago August 25, 2026, New York City, New York, USA: ARYNA SABALENKA during the match mixed doubles round 1/16 final US Open with N. Djokovic Serbia against H. Patten Great Britain and K. Siniakova Czech Republic. New York, USA. New York City USA – ZUMAc278 20260825_zsp_c278_010 Copyright: xMarcinxCholewinskix

Who Designed Aryna Sabalenka’s US Open Jewelry?

Sabalenka’s US Open jewelry was designed by Material Good, a luxury jewelry and high-end watch company based in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City. The brand is known for creating custom, high-fashion pieces for celebrities, private collectors, and top athletes.

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Sabalenka first connected with Material Good in 2025 when she visited their New York boutique and wore their custom diamond earrings on the way to winning the US Open title. In early 2026, Sabalenka officially became the brand’s first-ever jewelry ambassador.

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Since then, the design team at Material Good has worked closely with her to create custom pieces that match the necklines and colors of her tournament kits for every Grand Slam.

What Is the Inspiration Behind Aryna Sabalenka’s 2026 US Open Jewelry?

The inspiration behind Sabalenka’s 2026 US Open jewelry collection is the unique energy and multicultural identity of New York City. According to Material Good’s head of design, Atara Lev, the combination of different gemstone shapes and colors was inspired by the diverse mix of people who call New York home or visit the city from around the globe.

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The designers wanted to celebrate the city’s famous reputation as a global melting pot where people from all backgrounds come together. To bring that melting pot concept to life, the designers used multiple gemstone colors, cuts, and shapes from across the globe rather than sticking to a single stone.

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The design team sourced stones from several different countries, including Nigeria, Tanzania, Cambodia, Burma, and Mozambique. Bringing these worldwide stones together into one unified suite gave Sabalenka a piece of jewelry that reflects both New York’s diversity and her own global tennis journey.

How Much Does Aryna Sabalenka’s US Open Jewelry Cost?

The super-bling set consisted of a matching necklace, bracelet, and drop earrings, collectively featuring more than 127 carats of colored gemstones. The pieces include sapphires, tourmaline, garnet, zircon, spinel, chrysoberyl, and tanzanite, all in various shapes. According to Material Good, each piece is priced at $110,000, putting the complete three-piece set at approximately $330,000.

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The jewelry was created as a custom suite for Aryna Sabalenka, making it every bit as striking as the occasion it was designed for. With more than 127 carats of colorful gemstones spread across the three pieces, the set added plenty of sparkle to the World No. 1’s 2026 US Open look. Inspired by New York’s diversity, the vibrant design also felt like a natural fit for Sabalenka’s bold personality and on-court style.

Sabalenka’s US Open jewelry was therefore more than just a statement accessory. With its bright gemstones, substantial carat weight, and six-figure price tag, the set became one of the standout details of her tournament look.