What Jewelry Is Aryna Sabalenka Wearing at Wimbledon 2026? Inside the World No. 1’s Luxury Collection & Cost

Aryna Sabalenka’s first outing at Wimbledon 2026 was classic Aryna. Loud groundstrokes, snarls between points, and a straight-sets win that never really felt in doubt. She swept past Teodora Kostovic 6-2, 6-3 on Center Court, looking far sharper than the “shaky form” headlines heading into London had suggested. Even as pundits questioned whether the grass would expose her weaknesses, Sabalenka doubled down on her identity, with a big serve, a heavy forehand, and a presence that screamed, “I’m the one to beat.” But it wasn’t just her tennis that had fans talking. Her carefully curated jewelry collection, featuring a mix of luxury pieces and meaningful accessories, added another layer of aura to her on-court persona. So, here’s a closer look at the jewelry Sabalenka wears and the stories behind it.

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What Jewelry is Aryna Sabalenka wearing at Wimbledon 2026?

If Wimbledon’s all-white dress code feels a little too strict for you. Sabalenka just found the ultimate loophole with her jewelry. The centerpiece of her look is a bespoke Aryna Axis Necklace by New York-based luxury jeweler Material Good. It was crafted in 18-karat yellow gold. The necklace wraps around her neck with 41 oval-cut “chocolate brown” diamonds and 10 heart-shaped emerald charms. It is designed to echo both the green of the grass and her emerald birthstone.

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She doesn’t stop at the neckline, either. Sabalenka completes the set with matching emerald-and-diamond stud earrings with brown diamond studs stacked with little heart-shaped emerald drops that mirror the necklace. The effect is subtle from the baseline cameras but lethal in the close-ups. A clean, all-white NikeCourt Heritage dress, then flashes of deep green and warm gold when she tosses the ball or tucks hair behind her ear.

Instead of an anklet swinging loose, Material Good built 27 bezel-set emeralds directly into the heels of her Nike Vapor 12 sneakers as part of a custom Aryna Axis anklet design. It’s basically an anklet fused with her shoes, tapping straight into the jewelry-on-court trend without breaking any rules. Add in her green-dial Audemars Piguet watch, another nod to Wimbledon’s color palette, and the whole look feels like a curated mood board comes to life.

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How much is Aryna Sabalenka’s Wimbledon 2026 jewelry worth?

Here’s where things get wild. According to reports out of the UK, the Aryna Axis Necklace alone is valued at around £125,000. Yes, it has that 18-karat gold base, with a combination of 41 oval-cut diamonds and 10 emerald hearts. The matching emerald-and-diamond earrings are estimated at another £35,000. Put together, she’s wearing a jewelry set that clocks in at about £160,000, more than the £126,000 prize money she earns just for making the second round.

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The Audemars Piguet piece she’s been spotted wearing has a green dial, likely from the Royal Oak family. She also pushes the total skyward, with individual references in her collection valued well into the high-five or low-six figures on the secondary market.

So when fans on X (formerly Twitter) joke, “Sabalenka’s neck is wearing a bigger contract than half the draw,” they’re not entirely exaggerating. One viral post summed it up nicely, “She’s hitting winners in a car’s worth of diamonds and still yelling ‘COME ONNN’ like it’s a park match.”

Which jewelry brand sponsors Aryna Sabalenka?

The star of this whole show is Material Good, the New York-based fine jewelry house. The brand announced her as its first-ever jewelry ambassador, building a dedicated Aryna Sabalenka Atelier Collection and debuting custom pieces at the Australian Open before rolling them out through the rest of her 2025–26 seasons.

What makes this partnership stand out in women’s tennis is how integrated it is into her actual match ritual. Material Good isn’t just sending her a box of ready-made necklaces. They’re co-designing pieces around specific tournaments, crimson garnets for Roland Garros clay, deep greens and emerald hearts for Wimbledon’s grass, and bold, architectural lines for hard courts. Sabalenka has talked about these as “good luck charms” rather than just accessories, and it shows; she’s not treating them like delicate fashion props; she’s serving 115 mph with them.

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What jewelry has Aryna Sabalenka worn at previous grand slams?

Wimbledon 2026 is not some random one-off flex; it’s the latest chapter in a steady glow-up. At the 2026 French Open, Sabalenka turned plenty of heads by walking onto the clay in over 200 carats of diamonds and crimson garnets, again courtesy of Material Good.

The design language there was different. It had layered necklaces inspired by the color of Roland Garros clay, sculpted in rich red stones that popped against her kit. Those pieces were so exclusive that Material Good didn’t even list public prices, inviting serious buyers to “request the price” directly, while the related earrings were tagged at around $12,500.

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Earlier in her career, before the Material Good era, Sabalenka’s jewelry rotation leaned toward classic luxury houses. She wore Van Cleef & Arpels’ Alhambra bracelet (around $6,000) and Cartier’s Juste un Clou nail bracelet (about $15,000). Moreover, she wore Cartier Panther necklaces and bracelets priced between $10,000 and $23,000.

By the time she lifted a major title in New York, she was pairing Cartier Etincelle diamond earrings with a traditional tennis bracelet and an Audemars Piguet watch. Yes, essentially using her jewelry as an extension of her on-court persona: tough, loud, but detailed.

Personalization has changed since last time. Material Good has created several custom pieces for Sabalenka, including diamond chokers, heart-shaped diamond necklaces, and a pendant featuring the letter “G” for her partner. She also rotates protective “evil eye” charms throughout the season. What began with a signature emerald choker during her Australian Open campaigns has now evolved into the full emerald suite she’s wearing at Wimbledon 2026.

Despite the eye-catching sparkle, Sabalenka insists the pieces never distract her on court. “Diamonds, I don’t really feel the heaviness, but I can imagine how it looks from the outside,” she told reporters. “So I feel pretty comfortable. For me, it’s important to look good.”

Looking ahead, Sabalenka’s path through the Wimbledon draw will only get tougher. But if her opening rounds are anything to go by, she’s leaning into the pressure rather than shying away from it. And just like her booming serve or pre-match routine, her jewelry has become part of the ritual, the same necklaces, the same earrings, the same confidence she carries onto Center Court every time.