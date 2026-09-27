“What the Heck?”- Carlos Alcaraz Responds to Wild Marriage Proposal at Laver Cup

Carlos Alcaraz collected his second win of the weekend at the Laver Cup against Taylor Fritz, and it came with some grinding. Alcaraz had beaten the American 6-3, 4-6, 13-11 in the Saturday night session, saving two match points along the way to get his revenge for last year’s edition in San Francisco. Shortly after the game, during his on-court interview with Sam Querrey, a voice shouted from the crowd with a strange offer, while the American had asked a pretty standard question about how to deal with pressure.

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“Moments of stress. In times of losing, you have a smile on your face. How do you keep a smile on your face during those tough times?” Querrey asked. Before Alcaraz could answer, the crowd interjected.

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“Marry my sister, Carlos,” someone shouted. The Spaniard could not help but react. “What the heck? I’m too young still,” he said, laughing it off before trying to pick the interview back up. “Well I just… What was the question, sorry?”

It is far from the first time Alcaraz has found himself on the receiving end of an impromptu proposal mid-match. Multiple requests of this kind have occurred, including at this year’s Australian Open when three different fans made proposals to him in rapid succession during his victory over Corentin Moutet.

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Imago FLUSHING NY- AUGUST 31: Carlos Alcaraz Vs Roman Safiullin on Arthur Ashe Stadium during The US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2026 in Flushing Queens. Copyright: xmpi04x

An earlier exhibition in Murcia where a fan yelled “Carlitos, casate conmigo,” which translates to “Carlitos, marry me,” as he prepared to serve. His growing off-court profile is not limited to fans.

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At Laver Cup, the social media team asked every player from Team Europe and Team World whether they were 10 years old right now and which current player’s poster they would put in their room. Almost everyone, including Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, Flavio Cobolli, Casper Ruud, Jakub Mensik, Alex De Minaur, John McEnroe, and Andy Roddick, named one player: Carlos Alcaraz.

Why does Alcaraz keep coming back to Laver Cup?

Alcaraz’s own Laver Cup week began with him teaming up alongside Jakub Mensik to beat Fritz and Alexander Bublik 6-4, 6-4 in doubles on the opening night, a result that helped give Team Europe an early 3-1 lead. It even extended his record alongside Mensik as a pairing to a perfect 2-0 in Laver Cup doubles.

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Moments like that, and the animated reactions from teammates on the bench cheering for every point regardless of who is playing, have become the defining feature of the event over the years. Partnering with players you’ve competed against all year and now standing side by side on the court with a shared goal is precisely why Alcaraz said he prioritizes the event—the pure joy of playing the game. He makes room for Laver Cup, despite mentioning the tight ATP schedule and managing his workload more carefully.

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Imago 2026 US Open – Fan Week NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 25: Carlos Alcaraz of Spain returns a shot during the mixed doubles match with Serena Williams of the United Statesduring their mixed doubles match against Belinda Bencic of Switzerland and Flavio Cobolli of Italy during the 2026 US Open – Fan Week at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 25, 2026 in New York, New York. New York USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center New York United States Copyright: xSusanxMullane/ISIxPhotosx 9743

Going into the last day, the competition is pretty close. Team Europe has a 7-5 lead entering Sunday, needing just two more wins to get their redemption of last year. Meanwhile, Team World needs three wins to overtake them and defend their title.

On the last day, Alcaraz is set to face Alex de Minaur in the singles face-off. The Australian stunned Alexander Zverev the previous day to keep Team World’s hopes alive, giving the Spaniard one more high-stakes opportunity to seal the deal for his team.