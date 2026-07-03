Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Case Studies
HomeTennis

“Whatever It Takes”- Aryna Sabalenka Makes Feelings Clear About Naomi Osaka Challenge at Wimbledon

google_perference

Add us on Google

Supriyo Sarkar

Share:

Link Copied!

Jul 3, 2026 | 3:51 PM EDT

HomeTennis

“Whatever It Takes”- Aryna Sabalenka Makes Feelings Clear About Naomi Osaka Challenge at Wimbledon

google_perference

Add us on Google

Supriyo Sarkar

Share:

Link Copied!

Jul 3, 2026 | 3:51 PM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Aryna Sabalenka is usually the one setting the tone with her power on the Grand Slam stage, but today brought a very different test. The top seed at Wimbledon had to absorb a barrage of explosive shots from former Grand Slam winner Jelena Ostapenko in a third-round showdown. The Belarusian came through it in the end and then dismantled the Latvian to reach the next round, setting another battle against Naomi Osaka.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Another aggressive player. Another very powerful match. I’m ready to fight and do whatever it takes to get through,” Sabalenka said in her post-match interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

The current world No. 1 has now reached the second week at SW19 once again, and she did it without letting Ostapenko take control for too long. 

That victory on Centre Court now sets up one of the biggest matches of this year’s SW19 against Naomi Osaka. The Japanese ace reached the All-England Club fourth round for the first time in her career after beating the Aussie Daria Kasatkina 6-1, 6-3. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting between Osaka and Sabalenka will also serve as a rematch of their memorable French Open clash earlier this season, setting the stage for another huge battle between two of the WTA Tour’s biggest hitters.

This is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Supriyo Sarkar

2,046 Articles

Supriyo Sarkar is a tennis journalist at EssentiallySports, covering ATP and WTA legends with a focus on off‑court revelations and the lasting impact of their careers. His work explores how icons like Serena Williams, Martina Navratilova, and Chris Evert continue to shape the sport long after their final matches. In one notable piece, he unpacked a post‑retirement interview where Serena’s former coach revealed a rare moment of shaken self‑belief. An English Literature graduate, Supriyo combines literary finesse with sporting insight to craft immersive narratives that go beyond match scores. His reporting spans match analysis, player rivalries, predictions, and legacy reflections, with a storytelling approach shaped by his background in academic writing and content leadership. Passionate about football as well as tennis, he brings a multi‑sport perspective to his coverage while aiming to grow into editorial leadership within global sports media.

Know more

ADVERTISEMENT