“Whatever It Takes”- Aryna Sabalenka Makes Feelings Clear About Naomi Osaka Challenge at Wimbledon

Aryna Sabalenka is usually the one setting the tone with her power on the Grand Slam stage, but today brought a very different test. The top seed at Wimbledon had to absorb a barrage of explosive shots from former Grand Slam winner Jelena Ostapenko in a third-round showdown. The Belarusian came through it in the end and then dismantled the Latvian to reach the next round, setting another battle against Naomi Osaka.

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“Another aggressive player. Another very powerful match. I’m ready to fight and do whatever it takes to get through,” Sabalenka said in her post-match interview.

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The current world No. 1 has now reached the second week at SW19 once again, and she did it without letting Ostapenko take control for too long.

That victory on Centre Court now sets up one of the biggest matches of this year’s SW19 against Naomi Osaka. The Japanese ace reached the All-England Club fourth round for the first time in her career after beating the Aussie Daria Kasatkina 6-1, 6-3.

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The meeting between Osaka and Sabalenka will also serve as a rematch of their memorable French Open clash earlier this season, setting the stage for another huge battle between two of the WTA Tour’s biggest hitters.

This is a developing story…