“What’s Your Problem?”- Martina Navratilova Claps Back at Critic After Hinting at Comeback With Petra Kvitova

Martina Navratilova may have retired in 2006, but the 69‑year‑old legend still knows how to stir excitement and may be a bit of controversy, too. On August 13, she posted a photo with Petra Kvitova, captioned: “Hanging out with my future doubles partner, Petra Kvitova.”

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The playful hint at a Wimbledon Legends Invitational pairing delighted many fans, but one user lashed out: “She’ll regret ever meeting your sorry a**.”

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Navratilova didn’t hold back and replied writing, “Lol. I have known Petra for a long time now. What’s your problem? My politics? Eff off magat, enjoy the inflation etc.”

Navratilova has appeared multiple times at the Wimbledon Legends Invitational, most recently in 2025 alongside Nenad Zimonjic. Kvitova, meanwhile, never played the event because she was still competing in the main draw until announcing her retirement at the 2025 US Open.

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Navratilova and Kvitova: A Friendship Rooted in Czech Heritage

Their bond runs deeper than tennis. Kvitova grew up idolizing Navratilova, modeling her game on the Czech‑American’s aggressive style. Now, the possibility of them finally teaming up, even in an exhibition, has fans buzzing.

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Navratilova’s doubles resume is unmatched, with 177 doubles titles, including an Open Era record of 31 women’s doubles Grand Slams and 10 mixed doubles majors. She also won 18 Singles Grand Slams. Navratilova remains second only to Margaret Court in overall Grand Slam titles (59 to Margaret Court’s 64).

Imago USA TENNIS US Open Tennis Tournament 2025 – Day 2 epa12321966 Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic acknowledges the crowd after losing to Diane Parry of France for her final match and to retire from tennis during the first round of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 25 August 2025. The US Open tournament runs from 24 August through 07 September. FLUSHING MEADOWS United States PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxINDxONLY Copyright: xJOHNxG.xMABANGLOx

Kvitova, by contrast, was known almost exclusively for singles. She won 31 titles, reached world No. 2, but peaked at No. 196 in doubles and never claimed a WTA doubles trophy.

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That contrast makes the idea of a Legends pairing intriguing. One of the greatest doubles players ever alongside a singles powerhouse who idolized her.

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Navratilova’s Comeback Legacy

Imago Tennis US Open tournament held at the Arthur Ashe stadium in New York USA s Martina Navratilova and Bob Bryan won the mixed double final of the Tennis US Open tournament held at the Arthur Ashe stadium in Flushing Meadows, New York City, NY, USA, on September 9, 2006. Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/Cameleon/ABACAPRESS.COM New York City NY PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxESPxUKxUSAxBELxPOL Copyright: xDubreuilxCorinne/ABACAx 105204_06 DubreuilxCorinne/ABACAx 105204_06

This wouldn’t be Navratilova’s first return. After retiring in 1994, she came back in 2000 for a six‑year doubles stint, winning mixed doubles titles at the 2003 Australian Open and Wimbledon with Leander Paes. She even played singles again, famously becoming the oldest player to win a match in the Open Era at Wimbledon 2004, aged 47.

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Her final flourish came at the 2006 US Open, where she teamed with Bob Bryan to win mixed doubles—becoming the oldest Grand Slam champion at 49 years and 10 months.

Though nothing is confirmed, fans hope Navratilova’s playful hint signals a genuine partnership with Kvitova at the Wimbledon Legends Invitational. If it happens, it would unite two Czech icons—one a doubles legend, the other a singles star—for the first time on court.