Wheelchair Tennis Honors Three Greats in First-Ever Hall of Champions

Wheelchair tennis is marking its 50th anniversary in 2026, and the sport’s global body has a new way to recognize the people who built it. The ITF’s fan-facing platform, World Tennis, launched the Wheelchair Hall of Champions earlier this year, and its latest class of honorees shares a distinct connection: all three are Canadian.

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Christian Gingras, Séverine Tamborero, and Kai Schrameyer have been inducted into the Hall, joining a growing roster that began with a first wave of honorees in Melbourne back in January, including Australian greats David Hall and Dylan Alcott and international pioneers like Brad Parks and Esther Vergeer. This latest class recognizes the trio’s outsized role in building wheelchair tennis in Canada and beyond, two of them primarily as coaches rather than players.

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Gingras has spent more than two decades in the sport as one of its most respected coaches, working as a longtime member of Tennis Canada’s wheelchair tennis program and serving as both national and Paralympic team coach, along with a stint as World Cup team captain. His signature achievement came in 2015, when he coached Philippe Bédard and Joel Dembe to Canada’s first-ever wheelchair tennis medal at a major multi-sport Games, a bronze at the Toronto Parapan American Games. The ITF named him Wheelchair Tennis Coach of the Year the following year.

Tamborero built her legacy the same way. She led Canada’s wheelchair tennis program from 2000 to 2009 and coached the Paralympic team across three Games: Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, and Beijing 2008. An NCCP Level 4 coach and graduate of Montreal’s National Coaching Institute, she remains active in high-performance sport today as a mentor, consultant, and analyst.

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Schrameyer’s path to this honor started on the court. The Canadian-German citizen was a three-time Paralympic medalist for Germany, reached No. 1 in the world, and won a world championship title in 1993. Since joining Tennis Canada in 2010 as national coach, he’s helped push the program to new heights, guiding it to its first Parapan American Games medal in 2015 and its first gold medal four years after that.

All three were honored in person at a ceremony held during the Montreal Masters.

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A special ceremony was held to honor the three wheelchair tennis pioneers at the Montreal Masters

Janet Petras, Tennis Canada’s Director of High-Performance Operations and Paralympic Programs, delivered the tribute at the August 11 event.

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“Kai, Christian, and Séverine have each played an instrumental role in building wheelchair tennis in Canada,” she said in her speech. “Their passion, leadership, expertise, and commitment have helped create opportunities for generations of athletes and have left a legacy that continues to influence the sport today. This recognition from World Tennis is incredibly well deserved.”

The Hall of Champions isn’t done growing. The ITF has confirmed more inductees will be announced throughout the rest of 2026 and annually in the years that follow, continuing the anniversary celebration well beyond this year’s milestone.