When, Where, and How to Watch the WTA Finals Showdown: All the Details

Aryna Sabalenka stands on the brink of her first WTA Finals crown, capping one of the finest seasons of her career as she renews her rivalry with Elena Rybakina in a high-stakes final. Riyadh has delivered fierce contests, with both semifinal matches stretching to three sets. Rybakina overcame Jessica Pegula in a tense battle, while Sabalenka outlasted Amanda Anisimova with trademark resolve.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As for the setting, the spectacle unfolds at the King Saud University Indoor Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The surface? A fast indoor hard court where power and timing reign supreme. The match begins at 8:00 PM local time (12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT), when two of the fiercest hitters in the sport will let their racquets sing one final time this season.

For fans around the world, the battle will be broadcast live on the Tennis Channel. Streaming options include Fubo, which offers a free trial for new users, as well as WTA TV and Amazon Prime Video for international viewers. Fubo also provides access to ESPN, ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and over 200 top live channels for those who crave every ounce of sporting drama.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sabalenka, the indomitable World No. 1, has marched through the desert with the composure of a queen defending her crown. She conquered Jasmine Paolini, Jessica Pegula, and Coco Gauff with roaring authority to storm into the semifinals. There, in a rematch of the US Open final, she faced the fearless Amanda Anisimova, and once again, her relentless spirit prevailed. Sabalenka powered through the storm, sealing a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 triumph to book her place in the WTA Finals championship match for the second time in her career, having first reached this summit in 2022.

Imago 251011 — WUHAN, Oct. 11, 2025 — Aryna Sabalenka reacts during the women s singles semifinal between Jessica Pegula of the United States and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the 2025 Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, central China s Hubei Province, Oct. 11, 2025. SPCHINA-WUHAN-TENNIS-WUHAN OPEN-WOMEN S SINGLES CN WuxZhizun PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

Across the draw, Rybakina has been a picture of icy precision and ruthless consistency. The Kazakh powerhouse blazed through her round-robin campaign, toppling Anisimova, Iga Świątek, and Ekaterina Alexandrova to reach the semifinals of the year-end tournament for the very first time. There, she dug deep after a slow start to dismantle Pegula 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, a comeback layered with grit, power, and iron focus. Now, she stands tall in her third final of the 2025 season, ready to chase glory on one of the sport’s grandest stages.

ADVERTISEMENT

History, too, leans into the narrative. The two have clashed 13 times before on the WTA Tour, and Sabalenka currently holds a narrow 8-5 lead in their head-to-head. Their duels have always been charged with raw energy and electric shot-making, yet their last two encounters ended in straight sets. Sabalenka, however, claimed the most recent victory, a commanding 6-3, 6-3 win in the quarterfinals of the Wuhan Open, where she struck with fearless precision.

And beyond the glory, the spoils are staggering. The total prize pool for the WTA Finals Riyadh stands at a colossal $15.5 million, with the singles champion destined to pocket $5.235 million for an unbeaten run, or $4.88 million if they stumble once.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

As millions glitter on the line and pride burns brighter than gold, one question rises above the desert winds: Who will claim the final crown of the WTA season, Sabalenka or Rybakina?