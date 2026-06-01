When Will Serena Williams Make Her Comeback? Everything You Need to Know About 23-Time Grand Slam Champion’s Return to Tennis

The wait is over for all Serena Williams fans all over the world. The American superstar made a momentous announcement on Monday, June 1, ending speculation about her on-court return. The 23-time Major champion is all set to return to the surface where she has won seven Grand Slams.

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Is Serena Williams Returning to Professional Tennis?

It is no longer speculation; Serena Williams has officially confirmed she will return to the Tour at the Queen’s Club Championships in June. Williams is set to make her return to the court in doubles, where she will potentially pair up with young Canadian star Victoria Mboko. The Canadian had hinted that a possible team-up was on the cards in one of her press conferences at the French Open. For the event in Queen’s, it is a huge boost to have a star like Williams in only the second edition since the event’s comeback on the WTA Tour last year, after a 40-year absence.

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When Could Serena Williams Make Her Official Comeback?

The Queen’s Club Championships are all set to begin on June 8. With Williams entering the doubles field, her first official match back would potentially be somewhere between June 9 and June 10. Speculation is rife that the Queen’s will be only an appetizer, as the consensus in the tennis world is that Williams will make a wildcard request for Wimbledon, which begins June 29. Now, whether the 23-time Major champion will make her singles return at the All England Lawn Tennis Club remains to be seen.

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Why Has Serena Williams Become Eligible to Return Now?

Given how the sequence of events unfolded, Williams set things in motion for her comeback last year. The American legend re-enrolled herself in the ITIA’s Testing Pool last October list as per anti-doping regulations. The re-enrollment entailed that the American was ready to fulfill the “whereabouts” obligation, meaning she had to keep the authorities updated on her location so she could be randomly tested. Once the media caught wind of the proceedings in December, speculation broke through the roof, but the American player did her best to dampen down expectations by refuting or shrugging off rumors about her comeback. However, as per the rules, she became eligible to play officially on the WTA Tour in February, having completed a mandatory 6-month period in anti-doping protocols.

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What Has Serena Williams Said About a Potential Comeback?

Williams announced her comeback on social media with a video, making it clear to fans that the American was indeed returning. Coming back to the Queen’s, Williams expressed her happiness at making her comeback on grass. “Grass has given me some of the most meaningful moments of my career, and I’m excited to be back competing on one of the sport’s most iconic stages,” said Williams. Saying she has good memories of grass might be a bit of an understatement, as she won Wimbledon seven times and clinched an Olympic gold on the surface.

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The eyes of the entire world will be in London to see what kind of form Williams comes in with, having played her last match at the 2022 US Open.