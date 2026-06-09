Where and How to Watch Serena Williams at the HSBC Championships: TV Channel, Live Stream and Full Schedule

Serena Williams is all set to make her return to the court after almost four years. She will be participating in the doubles draw of the HSBC Championships and will be in action on Tuesday, June 9. The 44-year-old has formed a pair alongside World No. 9 Victoria Mboko, who is set to make her sixth appearance in a doubles draw this season. While Serena has played doubles throughout her career, this will still be a brand-new experience for her.

This is the American’s first appearance at the Queen’s Club. The tournament was strictly a men’s event at the time she was active, and it was only in 2025 that the WTA brought it back to the calendar after an absence of 52 years. This was almost three years after Serena had taken her indefinite hiatus at the 2022 US Open.

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The pair of Serena and Mboko is set to take on Erin Routliffe and Nicole Melichar-Martinez in the first round at the Queen’s Club. The latter pair is the No. 3 seed of the competition and definitely won’t be easy to crack.

While only time will tell us who will come out on top in the much-awaited encounter, here is how you can catch the action at the HSBC Championships and watch Serena make her return to the grass-courts of London.

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Which TV channel is broadcasting the HSBC Championships?

The HSBC Championships will be broadcast live on The Tennis Channel in the US. It is the primary broadcaster of tennis events in the US and frequently broadcasts tournaments from all around the world.

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Fans from all over the US can tune into The Tennis Channel and watch Serena and Mboko share the court for the first time.

How can fans live-stream the HSBC Championships?

The tournament will be available to be live-streamed on Fubo in the US. This option is for fans who prefer to stream on the go instead of watching the action unfold on television.

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Fans can catch the doubles action at the Queen’s Club from June 8, and can catch Serena making her debut in the tournament on June 9 at the Andy Murray arena.

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What is the full schedule of the HSBC Championships?

After commencing on June 8, both the women’s singles and doubles draw will come to a conclusion on June 14. Both the finals will be played on the same day.

USA Today via Reuters Jul 14, 2018; London, United Kingdom; Serena Williams (USA) and Angelique Kerber (GER) pose with their trophies on day 12 at All England Lawn and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

While Serena may be under the spotlight at the HSBC Championships, multiple other headline stars will be participating in the WTA 500 event. This includes the likes of Iva Jovic, Sorana Cirstea, Emma Raducanu and more.

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However, the tournament commenced on a chaotic note, and the havoc continued on the second day as well. The weather once again became gloomy on day 2, and rain soon started to pour on the grass courts. As a result, multiple matches were affected.

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Rain causes chaos at the HSBC Championships

The first major interruption came during the match between Iva Jovic and Antonia Ruzic on Court 5. The match had just begun at the time, and Ružić was preparing to serve in the second game while Jovic held a 1-0 lead.

Another encounter that was affected by the weather was the one between Emma Raducanu and Anna Blinkova. Unfortunately for the 2021 US Open champion, the match got halted when she was leading 3-0 in the first set.

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The weather also caused problems on Court 1 during the match between Sorana Cirstea and Maddison Inglis. The clash also had to be paused in the first set as the rain took over. The suspension lasted for nearly 30 minutes and resulted in there being no action throughout all the courts present at the Queen’s Club.

The fans and players witnessed similar scenes on the first day of the HSBC Championships. The play was initially delayed due to the rain for more than two hours from the start. Leylah Fernandez’s match against Katie Boulter was severely affected by the rain and remained unresolved on the first day. The clash eventually resumed on Tuesday and saw Boulter make a stunning comeback and win the match 3-6, 7-6(4), 7-5.

It remains to be seen if the weather will continue to play a role in the matches as the HSBC Championships progress further.