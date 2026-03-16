Where and How to Watch the Miami Open 2026: TV Channel, Live Stream & Schedule

The second of the “Sunshine Double” slam is here! The 2026 Miami Open is all set to begin from March 17 and will be played on outdoor hard courts at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. Last year, Aryna Sabalenka won the tournament for the first time, while Jakub Menšík had performed one of the biggest upsets of the year by defeating Novak Djokovic 7-6, 7-6 in the final. This year also promises tough competition, and here are a few players who can be considered as the top contenders to win the coveted title.

Sabalenka will be the favorite to regain her title, especially after her maiden triumph at Indian Wells. However, the other top seeds like Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, Coco Gauff, and Jessica Pegula won’t be making things easy for the World No.1. On top of this, the likes of Venus Williams, Jennifer Brady, Taylor Townsend, and Sloane Stephens will be earning wild card entries for the tournament.

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Stiff competition is expected when it comes to the men’s singles event as well. While Jannik Sinner had missed the Miami Open last year due to suspension, he will be in action this time around. The Italian is coming off a dominant performance at the Indian Wells that saw him win his maiden title in California, and will now be aiming to maintain that form by clinching the second Miami Open title of his career.

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On the other hand, Carlos Alcaraz boasts a phenomenal record of 16-1 in 2026 so far and will definitely be among the favorites. Another player to watch out for will be Daniil Medvedev. Over the years, the 30-year-old has been known as a player who dominates on hard courts, and looking at his recent resurgence in form, he will also be fancying his chances in Miami. However, the tournament will also witness the absence of Djokovic as he recently withdrew from the tournament due to a right shoulder injury.

While only time will tell as to who will win the titles, here is how you can catch all the drama at the Miami Open!

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Which channel is broadcasting Miami Open 2026?

The Miami Open will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel and its second network, Tennis Channel 2, in the US. They had also broadcast the recently-concluded Indian Wells Open in the country. On the other hand, fans in the UK can tune into the action via Sky Sports Tennis.

Imago March 15, 2026, Miami Gardens, Florida, USA: Detail view of a tennis ball display outside the grounds on Opening Day of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami Gardens USA – ZUMA 20260315_mda_v151_203 Copyright: xLorenzoxVasquezx

TSN is the official broadcaster of the tournament in Canada, while beIN Sports will be broadcasting it in Australia. Additionally, Eurosport holds the rights for France in particular this time around, even though it has previously broadcast tournaments all across Europe on several occasions.

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How can fans live-stream the Miami Open 2026?

The Miami Open will be livestreamed by Tennis Channel Plus in the US, and Now TV will be the livestreaming platform in the UK. TSN will be providing the livestreaming services in Canada, while in India, fans will only be able to catch the action on FanCode, as the competition will not be broadcast in the country.

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In addition to this, Fans across the world can also follow live scores, draws, and match updates on the official ATP and WTA websites.

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What is the schedule for Miami Open 2026?

The day sessions at the Miami Open will commence at 11:00 AM, and the evening session will begin at 7:00 AM (local time). The qualifiers are slated to begin from March 15, while the main draw is set for both the men’s and women’s singles and doubles event will kick off from March 17.

After a total of six knockout rounds in both the singles and doubles events, the Miami Open will reach its final stages by the end of the month. The men’s doubles and women’s singles final will be played on March 28. The tournament will be concluded on March 29, with the women’s doubles and men’s singles final set to be held on that date.

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Where is the Miami Open 2026 being held?

The Miami Open will be held in Miami Gardens, located in Florida. The competition has been contested at the Hard Rock Stadium since 2019. Before this, it was held at Crandon Park from 1987 to 2018 after being introduced in 1985. It is included as a part of the ATP Masters 1000 events on the ATP Tour and WTA 1000 events on the WTA Tour.

After a grueling Indian Masters tournament in the Californian desert, the players are ready to make their mark on the hard courts of Miami. Who do you think will be the last man and woman? Let us know in the comments!