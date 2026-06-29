Where & How to Watch Wimbledon 2026 Live: TV Channels & Streaming Guide

The third Grand Slam of the year is finally here! The Wimbledon Championships are all set to take place at The All England Lawn Tennis Club from June 29. It is the oldest of the four Slams, dating back to the halcyon days of 1877. It is also considered one of the most prestigious tournaments in history, and thus, almost all the winners become part of tennis folklore.

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Last year, Jannik Sinner defeated Carlos Alcaraz to win his maiden Wimbledon title on the ATP side. Although his Spanish rival is sidelined due to a wrist injury, Sinner will be fueled to defend his title and dispel doubts regarding his endurance. On the other hand, Iga Swiatek got the better of Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 in what was one of the most one-sided finals in the tournament’s history. The two will be aiming for another strong run in the tournament this year.

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Yet another narrative taking the spotlight at Wimbledon is Serena Williams. The former World No. 1 will shake off a four-year hiatus and make a shocking return to SW19, competing in both the singles and doubles.

Though several players have already withdrawn from the tournament, the competition is expected to be quite stiff on both the ATP and WTA sides. While players and questions dominate the drama ahead of Wimbledon, there’s no question as to how you can watch it all unfold.

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Where Can You Watch Wimbledon 2026 Live?

The 2026 Wimbledon Championships will air across ESPN and ESPN2. Other TV channels where viewers can catch the action in the USA are ABC Network and The Tennis Channel. As for Canada, TSN will be broadcasting Wimbledon live. The action can also be livestreamed on the TSN app. Notably, TSN can also be added as a separate subscription channel on Amazon Prime, allowing fans to access all the live content.

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Imago Image credits: Wimbledon/Instagram

As for the UK audience, all the matches from Wimbledon will be available live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. Fans will also be able to access a stream from all 18 courts. There will be live coverage across BBC One and BBC Two. In addition, the men’s and women’s singles finals will also be shown live on TNT Sports.

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Coming to Australia, 9Network will broadcast the Wimbledon Championships live. The action will be shown on numerous television channels, such as Channel 9, 9Go!, and 9GEM. As for fans who like to stream on the go, the Grand Slam will be available on streaming sites, such as Stan Sport and 9Now.

Can You Stream Wimbledon 2026 Online Without Cable?

Yes, viewers can catch all the action from Wimbledon even without cable. This is because every match can be streamed live on ESPN+ with an ESPN Unlimited subscription.

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It can also be streamed on YouTube TV and DirecTV. Other websites where Wimbledon can be streamed include Hulu, Fubo, and Sling. All these websites have sports packages that include ESPN, and all matches from Wimbledon can be streamed there.

Viewers can also catch the action for free by applying for free trials instead of buying a subscription. They can go to DirecTV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV to avail these offers.

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What Time Do Wimbledon 2026 Matches Start?

The USA coverage of Wimbledon will start early in the morning due to the five-to-eight-hour time difference from London. The coverage will begin every day at 6 AM. The typical start time for fans to catch the action from Court 1 is 8 AM. When it comes to the Centre Court, the action will begin from 8:30 AM. The action from the other courts will commence at 6 AM unless otherwise stated.

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The tournament will go on from June 29 to July 12. With records, comebacks, and doubts converging at the iconic grass-courts of London this year, viewers are set to catch a riveting Wimbledon campaign.