Where & How to Watch French Open 2026 Live: TV Channels & Streaming Guide

The second major of the year, Roland Garros, kicked off with the qualifiers from May 18 and will run till June 7, 2026, in Paris. The event has already drawn attention from all over the world due to the ongoing protests regarding prize money.

The absence of defending champion Carlos Alcaraz due to injury has reignited conversations about Novak Djokovic’s potential 25th Grand Slam win. In addition to that, top stars Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka, who have been so close yet so far from the Roland Garros title, will again get an opportunity to take the trophy home.

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Here’s a complete guide to where and how you can catch the top tennis stars battling it out at the Stade Roland Garros live:

Which TV Channels Are Showing the French Open 2026 in the United States?

Roland Garros will be broadcast in prime time on TNT for American fans. TruTV has a daily multiplex for fans who want to follow multiple courts simultaneously. On the other hand, CNN will also be promoting the tournament in the United States.

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The night sessions on Court Philippe-Chatrier are scheduled to begin at 8:15 p.m. as per local time (2:15 p.m. ET; 11:15 a.m. PT). These are usually the sessions with the biggest names and most high-profile matchups of the day, and they’re the most accessible live viewing option to American audiences.

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How Can Fans Stream the French Open 2026 Live Online in the U.S.?

Viewers can watch every match live on HBO Max, as the outlet will stream the entirety of the three-week tournament and the matchups on all 16 courts. However, fans will require a subscription to stream the matches live.

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If you don’t have a cable subscription, HBO Max is still available to you, and it works on smart TVs, phones, tablets, and streaming devices. TNT and TruTV are also available through live TV streaming services like Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, and YouTube TV, provided the package you choose includes the channels you want.

DirecTV has TNT and TruTV in all of its packages, and the Premier package also adds HBO Max. These plans all come with a five-day free trial period.

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What Time Do French Open 2026 Matches Start in the U.S.?

Paris is six hours ahead of the East Coast of the USA and nine hours ahead of the West Coast. Day sessions start at 11:00 AM local time in Paris. That is 5:00 AM ET and 2:00 AM PT. Night sessions begin at 8:15 PM Paris time, so 2:15 PM ET, 11:15 AM PT. For most American viewers, the night sessions are the most accessible way to tune into live coverage.

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The tournament is aired on more than 170 channels and digital platforms in 220 territories across the globe. TNT Sports has exclusive rights in the UK and Ireland for streaming on Discovery+. Australian fans can view it for free on Nine, with further coverage on Stan Sport. TSN is available in English and RDS in French for Canadian viewers. Sony has exclusive TV and digital rights in India. beIN Sports has the broadcast rights in the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia. CCTV is available on linear television in China, while Tencent will be the new digital platform from 2026 through 2028.

All eyes will be on Sinner as he enters the tournament as the man to beat, but the draw offers no easy path. Djokovic, arriving with fitness doubts and little clay-court match practice, is the biggest dangerous wildcard in the tournament. Earlier this year, the 39-year-old reached the Australian Open final without playing any warm-up matches, beating Sinner along the way.

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Sabalenka, on the women’s side, arrives with serious momentum and a point to prove on the Parisian clay, while defending champion Coco Gauff aims to defend her title and add to her Grand Slam titles count.

The first round of the tournament kicked off on Sunday, May 24. So don’t forget to set those alarms!