Where & How to Watch the US Open 2026 Live: TV Channels & Streaming Guide

The 2026 US Open is set to bring two weeks of high-stakes tennis to New York from August 30 through September 13. But for fans watching from the United States, catching every session may require more than simply tuning in to one channel. ESPN’s coverage is distributed across multiple television networks and streaming platforms, with the destination varying by round, session, and event. Here’s where to watch the final Grand Slam of the year.

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What TV Channel Is Showing the US Open 2026 in the United States?

ESPN is the exclusive domestic media partner for the 2026 US Open, with coverage spread across ESPN’s television networks and streaming platforms. Viewers can find the tournament on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, with ESPN Deportes providing Spanish-language coverage. ABC will also carry selected Sunday coverage, including the men’s singles championship.

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The television allocation varies by day and round. ESPN and ESPN2 will carry much of the tournament’s main linear-TV coverage, while ESPN Deportes provides Spanish-language broadcasts. ABC is scheduled to show coverage on the tournament’s three Sundays.

How Can You Stream the US Open 2026 Online?

For viewers who want to watch the US Open online, the ESPN App is the primary streaming option in the United States.

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An ESPN Unlimited subscription provides access to the full tournament, including matches from across the tournament’s courts. This is particularly useful for fans who want to follow a specific player or match that is not being shown on ESPN’s main television feed.

The ESPN streaming ecosystem also includes other ways to access selected US Open programming. For example, Disney+ subscribers can watch select Day 1 coverage directly within the service, although full tournament access requires a plan that includes ESPN Unlimited.

What Is the US Open 2026 TV Schedule and When Are the Matches Live?

The US Open’s broadcast schedule is broadly divided between daytime and evening sessions, with the exact programming varying by round.

The main draw begins on Sunday, August 30. On the opening day, for example, coverage begins during the daytime before continuing into the evening session, with matches appearing across ABC, ESPN2, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App. The first-round primetime session is scheduled for the evening on ESPN.

As the tournament moves into the later rounds, coverage becomes increasingly focused on the biggest matches. The women’s singles final is scheduled for Saturday, September 12, while the men’s singles final takes place on Sunday, September 13. ABC will carry the men’s championship, with ESPN also providing coverage around the final.

All times in the official U.S. broadcast schedule are listed in Eastern Time (ET), with the match and television times subject to change.

Can You Watch Every US Open 2026 Match Live?

Yes, viewers with an eligible ESPN Unlimited subscription can stream the entire US Open, including matches from all courts, through the ESPN App. The 2026 coverage is designed to provide access to matches beyond those selected for ESPN’s linear television channels.

The ESPN coverage offers two different ways to follow the tournament: linear TV for the major scheduled broadcasts and the ESPN App for broader court-by-court coverage. Fans looking for a particular first-round or outer-court match should use the app’s match listings rather than relying solely on ESPN’s television schedule.