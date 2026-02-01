Where Is Novak Djokovic From? 24-Time Grand Slam Champion’s Ethnicity, Nationality & Religion

Novak Djokovic’s dominance on the tennis court is not new to his fans. His 24 Grand Slam singles titles and over 100 ATP singles titles already make him a legendary tennis player. However, what fans often miss are details on his religious beliefs and the roots that pushed him this far. Let’s dig deeper into it.

Where Is Novak Djokovic From and What Is His Nationality?

Novak Djokovic was born on May 22, 1987, in Belgrade, Serbia, which was at that time part of Yugoslavia. His international career took a new direction when Serbia became an independent nation in 2006, and since then, Djokovic has represented them proudly.

So now he is a Serbian citizen. He represented them in events like the Davis Cup, the ATP Cup, and the Olympics, representing them on an international level.

His family owns a pizzeria and restaurant in Kopaonik, which is a ski resort in Serbia. Later on, he and his wife, Jelena, co-founded the Novak Djokovic Foundation in 2007 to give back to his people with a mission to improve early education in Serbia.

What Is Novak Djokovic’s Ethnicity?

Novak Djokovic’s ethnicity comes from a mix of Serbian and Croatian family roots. He was born in Serbia to his father, Srđan, who has family ties to both Kosovo and Montenegro, while his mother, Dijana, comes from Vinkovci, Croatia. Despite having this diverse heritage, Djokovic always embraced his Serbian identity and also represents them on the international stage.

Now, with that diverse ethnicity, Novak Djokovic always followed one religion and made his love for it clear throughout his journey.

What Is Novak Djokovic’s Religion?

It’s no secret that Djokovic is a devout Orthodox Christian. Back in 2018, during his ATP Tour at the Australian Open, after six months of struggles with elbow pain, the moment Djokovic came back on the court, he thanked God for everything.

“Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian,” he said.

Djokovic puts his faith into action, going beyond words to actively support people in need. Through his Novak Djokovic Foundation, he donated €94,000 to renovate a school in Pozega, Serbia, and even opened a restaurant that provides free meals to the homeless and poor people.

“Money is not a problem for me. I have earned enough to feed all of Serbia. I think they deserve it after the support I received from them,” Djokovic said.

Growing up in tough situations, Novak Djokovic knows how hard life is in Serbia, and that’s exactly why he does everything in his power to help them.

How Did His Early Life Shape Him?

Novak Djokovic grew up in Belgrade, Serbia, during the 1990s. At that time, the Yugoslav Wars and economic hardship made life tough for people. They had to wait for even small, basic necessities like bread, milk, and water. Those early hardships left a lasting mark on him. That is the driving force that made him a 24-time Grand Slam champion.

“These kinds of things make you stronger and hungrier for success, I think, in whatever you choose to do,” Djokovic said. “That probably has been my foundation, the very fact that I came from literally nothing and difficult life circumstances, together with my family and with my people. Going back to that, reminding myself where I came from always inspires me and motivates me to push even harder. ”

He began playing tennis when he was four years old after his parents motivated him by giving him a mini tennis racket and a foam ball. That worked as a foundation for Novak Djokovic’s interest in tennis. Then, later at the age of six, he met his coach, Jelena Gencic, who developed him for several years. He even called her his, “She was a true mentor.”

But with his motivation, it was mostly the hunger and childhood adversity that pushed him this far. Now that he is on a run to make more history at the Australian Open 2026, let’s wait and see how his game turns out against Carlos Alcaraz.