Which Celebrities Will Attend Alcaraz vs Djokovic at the Australian Open 2026 Final? Rafael Nadal, Margaret Court, Mark Webber & More

The Australian Open men’s final is here! Novak Djokovic will be vying for his 11th AO title over Carlos Alcaraz, who’s looking for his first at Melbourne Park. The two stars, ranked World No.1 and No.4, are coming in hot after intense battles en route to this last match. Who will walk away with the title? Only time will tell. But the Rod Laver Arena is packed with fans and some well-known faces in the sporting world:

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Who are the tennis legends attending the Australian Open 2026 men’s final?

The spotlight has drawn a few familiar legends back to Melbourne Park. Among them is Rafael Nadal, the two-time Australian Open champion from 2009 and 2022, cheering on both his compatriot and old rival. It’s a touch of nostalgia, after all, Nadal and Djokovic once battled for nearly six hours in the 2012 final, the longest Australian Open men’s championship match ever.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Spaniard, who hung up his racket at the end of 2024, is back at the tournament for the first time since 2023. That year marked his last Grand Slam main-draw appearance before taking an extended break from the tour. Now, he’s soaking it all in from the stands, enjoying the sport that defined his career for two decades.

“In some way, with Djokovic we had an incredible history, with all those years competing for the most important things, and I wish him all the best. But of course, Carlos is from my country, I have a good relationship with him; we shared the Olympic Games together, we shared the Spanish team,” Nadal told ESPN Tenis, naming Alcaraz as his pick to lift the trophy on Sunday.

Imago AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2026 MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 30: Novak Djokovic SRB in action against Jannik Sinner ITA NOT SEEN during the Semifinals match at the Australian Open grand slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia on January 30, 2026 Mark Avellino / Anadolu Melbourne Australia. Editorial use only. Please get in touch for any other usage. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxTURxUSAxCANxUKxJPNxITAxFRAxAUSxESPxBELxKORxRSAxHKGxNZL Copyright: x2026xAnadoluxMarkxAvellinox

He’s not the only star courtside. Former world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, wheelchair tennis great Dylan Alcott, and 24-time Grand Slam winner Margaret Court are all part of the electric atmosphere. Court, who owns 11 Australian Open titles, was even spotted watching Djokovic, who matches her 24 major tally and boasts 10 AO crowns, deep into the night until 2 AM.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Is former F1 champion Mark Webber attending the Australian Open final?

Melbourne Park was buzzing at the 2024 Australian Open, as the tournament’s first-ever Sunday start drew packed crowds and a sea of excitement. The sun came out, the fans streamed in, and the atmosphere felt electric, the kind that only Grand Slam tennis can deliver.

Among the eager faces in the stands were some big Aussie names from sport and beyond, including F1 star Mark Webber, AFL players Darcy Moore, Mason Cox, and Christian Petracca, and basketballer Matthew Dellavedova.

Webber has attended Australian Open matches featuring Novak Djokovic as a spectator, including Djokovic’s quarterfinal win over Kei Nishikori in 2019 and the 2020 men’s final against Dominic Thiem. This year, the celebrity buzz reached new heights. Everyone wanted a glimpse of history in the making.

ADVERTISEMENT

Full list of celebrities and sports legends at the Australian Open 2026 men’s final

The celeb-set leading this year’s courtside fashion charge includes guests Australian model Bambi Norwood-Blyth, along with guests including Deltra Goodrem, Bernadette Sukkar and Keiynan Lonsdale. From breezy dresses to sharp sporting looks, tennis chic is everywhere. The blue courts are once again buzzing with flair, prep, and plenty of sunshine polish. The guest list glitters like center court lights.

Among those expected are Peter Bol, Olivia Molly Rogers, Kate Waterhouse, Billie Jean Hamet, Jarvis Aivali, Montana Cox, The Kid LAROI, Anna and Tim Robards, Noemie Fox, Christiane Amanpour and John Alexander, Evan Handler, Rachel Griffiths, Tina Arena, Tyde Levi, Isabella Elordi, Sage Mellet, Yan Yan Chan, Jessie Murphy, Nadia Bartel, Megan Gale, Caroline Daur and Isabella Lys, Ian Thorpe, Duncan James and Evelyn Ellis, Karl Stefanovic and Sarah Abo, Rod Laver and Roger Federer, and Natasha Liu Bordizzo.

ADVERTISEMENT

With that lineup courtside, the Open is buzzing louder than ever.

Do celebrities get special seating or VIP boxes at the Australian Open men’s final?

The Australian Open’s top-tier VIP experience puts fans practically inside the action, offering uninterrupted views and spine-tingling proximity to Grand Slam drama. After the last point, guests retreat to private suites tucked beneath Rod Laver Arena, where world-class dining and beverage pairings await, just moments from the tennis action.

ADVERTISEMENT

Premium experiences like AO Reserve, the Premium Finals Package, and Piper-Heidsieck On-Court Seats take courtside luxury to another level. These coveted spots, whether in the lower-tier sections or the exclusive VIP Dressing Room lounge, draw stars and tastemakers alike.

Packages explicitly note sitting ‘amongst celebrities,’ and they deliver. Delta Goodrem and Federer have both been spotted soaking it all in from these elite enclaves, champagne in hand, perfect view guaranteed.

ADVERTISEMENT

How celebrity attendance boosts the Australian Open’s global appeal

Celebrity sightings fuel the buzz. They drive social media into overdrive and pull in record-breaking crowds, 1.02 million in 2024 and another million expected in 2026. Every selfie and shout-out adds to the spectacle, pumping millions into Melbourne’s economy. The city turns electric as the tournament becomes the true heartbeat of the summer.

Star power creates massive organic reach, over 55 million impressions from 2,700 pieces of content in one campaign alone. The event transforms into a viral social phenomenon, hooking younger and global audiences alike. The online storm has made the Open Tennis’s version of the Super Bowl. Packed night sessions, dazzling entertainment, and interactive experiences send global viewership soaring by 45%.

Now, with all that energy in the air, it’s time for Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz to bring the heat on court. The first Grand Slam of the season is up for grabs. Who will walk away the victor?