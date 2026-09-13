Who Are Alexander Zverev’s Parents? Meet Irina Zvereva and Alexander Zverev Sr. 

Alexander Zverev’s rise to the top of tennis is rooted in a family that understood the sport long before he became a star. Both of his parents were professional tennis players, giving him a childhood surrounded by the game. But their story goes beyond tennis. After moving from the Soviet Union to Germany, they built a new life for their family and passed their passion for the sport on to their sons. That combination of their own tennis backgrounds and their journey as immigrants helped shape the environment in which Zverev developed into a professional player.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Who are Alexander Zverev’s parents?

Alexander Zverev is the younger son of Irina Zvereva and Alexander Zverev Sr. Both parents were professional tennis players for the Soviet Union. Irina reached fourth among Soviet women players during her career. Alexander Sr. reached No. 175 in the world rankings and represented the Soviet Union in the Davis Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple later moved from playing to coaching. They eventually settled in Hamburg after relocating from Russia. Their first son, Mikhail “Mischa” Zverev, was born in Moscow. Alexander followed in 1997 after the family established itself in Germany.

Mischa also became a professional tennis player. He reached a career-high ranking of No. 25 before retiring in 2023. His experience gave Alexander someone close who understood professional tennis firsthand. Alexander once explained that there was little sibling rivalry outside their matches. “It helps me a lot,” he said of Mischa’s experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today, Alexander Sr. remains closely involved with his younger son’s career. ATP describes him as Alexander’s coach and mentor. Irina’s coaching influence was especially important during Alexander’s childhood development. Her work helped shape the technique he carried into professional tennis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where did Irina Zvereva and Alexander Zverev Sr. meet?

Irina and Alexander Sr. both came from Sochi, Russia. Their shared connection to tennis brought them together during their younger years. They trained and competed within the Soviet tennis system before eventually moving to Moscow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their relationship began while both were pursuing tennis seriously. Irina was only 17 when they married. Alexander Sr. was 24 at that time. Their early relationship therefore developed alongside demanding sporting careers.

The couple continued playing after marriage, eventually moving to Moscow. Their professional opportunities were shaped heavily by Soviet-era restrictions. International travel was limited, particularly for Soviet athletes. Those restrictions affected how far both could take their playing careers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their biggest change came around the time of the Soviet Union’s collapse. In 1991, they moved to Germany with their young son Mischa. They had received coaching opportunities at Hamburg’s Uhlenhorster Hockey Club. What began as a professional move eventually became their family’s permanent home.

The transition from players to coaches happened naturally. Their playing careers gave them knowledge they could pass directly to their children. Alexander Sr. later described the simplicity of his early tennis upbringing. “The coach gives you racquet and balls,” he recalled.

ADVERTISEMENT

What ethnicity are Alexander Zverev’s parents?

Irina Zvereva and Alexander Zverev Sr. are Russian by ethnicity and family background. Both were born and raised in Sochi, which was part of the Soviet Union. Their sporting careers were also built within the Soviet system.

Their move to Germany changed their nationality and family setting, but didn’t erase those Russian roots. The couple later became German citizens. Alexander was subsequently born in Hamburg and represents Germany professionally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexander therefore grew up with both Russian family heritage and German surroundings. He speaks Russian alongside German and English. His parents’ background remains an important part of the family story.

Alexander Zverev’s relationship with his parents

Alexander’s relationship with his parents has always been closely tied to tennis. Both eventually coached him, but their roles differed. Irina focused more heavily on Alexander when he was younger. Alexander Sr. concentrated largely on Mischa before becoming his younger son’s long-term coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexander has openly credited his mother for his technique. “My backhand, in particular, is 100 percent down to my mum,” he once said. He also described his father as his coach. Their professional experience meant they understood the pressures surrounding his career.

He has also spoken warmly about their temperament. “My parents are very calm,” Alexander told The Economist. He added that they understood his work because “they have both been playing pro tennis.”

That understanding appears to remain central today. Alexander Sr. continues working beside him, while Irina remains part of the family’s tennis support system. Their influence goes beyond technique. They gave Alexander a childhood where professional tennis was familiar rather than mysterious.