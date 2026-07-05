Who Are Alexandra Eala’s Parents? All About Michael Eala and Rosemarie Maniego-Eala

Talent may have opened the door for Alexandra Eala, but she was born into a family that truly understood the world of sports. With a former national athlete as a mother, a grandfather who introduced her to tennis, and a family that has long valued excellence, Alexandra Eala’s parents helped shape the champion she is today. So, who are the people behind her remarkable journey, and how has their sporting legacy influenced her rise? Let’s find out.

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Who is Alexandra Eala’s father, Michael Eala?

Behind every successful athlete is a strong support system, and for Alexandra Eala, her father, Michael “Mike” Eala, has been one of its quietest yet most influential pillars. While he prefers to stay away from the public eye, Mike has played a key role in encouraging Alexandra’s tennis ambitions from a young age. Professionally, he is a business executive who has balanced a demanding career with supporting his daughter’s dreams.

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Mike also comes from an accomplished Filipino family. His brother, Noli Eala, is a prominent sports executive who served as the Commissioner of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) from 2003 to 2007 and later as the Chairperson of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) in 2022, while another brother, Rhett Eala, is a renowned fashion designer. Growing up in a family that valued excellence and hard work helped shape Mike’s outlook, which he passed on to Alexandra. He has often admired her resilience, praising her ability to bounce back from setbacks, a quality that has fueled her rise in international tennis.

Who is Alexandra Eala’s mother, Rosemarie Maniego-Eala?

Rosemarie “Rizza” Maniego-Eala is much more than Alexandra Eala’s mother. She is a former national swimmer, a respected business leader, and one of the biggest influences behind her daughter’s success. As a teenager, Rizza represented the Philippines at the 1985 Southeast Asian Games, where she won a bronze medal in the 100-meter backstroke. After her swimming career, she built an impressive corporate journey, serving as the Chief Financial Officer of Globe Telecom, one of the Philippines’ largest telecommunications companies, until her retirement in 2024.

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Rizza also comes from a family that values sports. Alexandra’s maternal grandfather, Roberto Maniego, introduced her to tennis and became her first coach, laying the foundation for her future career. Together with her husband, Michael “Mike” Eala, Rizza encouraged Alexandra to pursue her passion while emphasizing discipline, education, and resilience. Her remarkable journey from elite athlete to corporate executive has served as a powerful example, inspiring Alexandra to chase excellence both on and off the tennis court.

What is Alexandra Eala’s parents’ ethnicity and nationality?

Alexandra Eala’s parents, Michael “Mike” Eala and Rosemarie “Rizza” Maniego-Eala, are both Filipinos, making Alexandra proudly Filipino by nationality. The Eala family has deep roots in the Philippines and is widely recognized for its contributions to sports, business, and public service. While there is no publicly verified information on their specific ethnic background, they are generally identified as part of the country’s diverse Filipino ethnic heritage.

Alexandra has often spoken with pride about representing the Philippines on the international tennis stage. That sense of national identity has been nurtured by her parents, who encouraged her to embrace her roots even after moving to Spain to train at the Rafa Nadal Academy. Whether competing in Grand Slams or WTA tournaments, Alexandra proudly carries the Philippine flag, reflecting the values of hard work, humility, and perseverance instilled by her family. Their support has helped her remain connected to her heritage while pursuing success on the global tennis circuit.

How did Alexandra Eala’s parents influence her tennis career?

Alexandra Eala’s rise in tennis is a testament to the unwavering support of her parents, Michael “Mike” Eala and Rosemarie “Rizza” Maniego-Eala. Rather than pushing her toward success, they created an environment where her passion for the sport could flourish. Mike provided constant encouragement and emotional support, helping Alexandra develop the strength needed to overcome setbacks and stay focused on her goals.

Rizza, a former national swimmer and accomplished business executive, understood the sacrifices required to excel in sports. Drawing from her own experience as an elite athlete, she taught Alexandra the importance of discipline, dedication, and balancing academics with athletics. The family’s commitment was further strengthened by Alexandra’s maternal grandfather, Roberto Maniego, who introduced her to tennis and became her first coach.

Speaking about his daughter’s mindset, Mike once told the Manila Standard, “Alex is a fast learner, and she never gets dispirited with every loss; in fact, it makes her stronger and fiercer. She knows that if she keeps her focus on her level of play, keeps her head down, and works hard, the wins will eventually come”.

Together, they supported Alexandra’s decision to train at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Spain, a pivotal step that accelerated her development and prepared her to compete successfully on the international stage while proudly representing the Philippines. Their influence has never been lost on Alexandra.

After making her Wimbledon main-draw debut in 2025, she reflected on what it meant to share that milestone with her parents: “They’re such an essential part of not just my career, but my whole life. Family is important to me, and that’s how they raised me. They’re always supportive. They always had my back. They always showed love.”

From her grandfather introducing her to the sport, to her mother’s experience as an elite athlete, and her father’s unwavering encouragement, Alexandra Eala’s success is the product of a family that believed in her long before the world did. Their guidance continues to shape not only the player she has become, but also the grounded and humble person she remains today.