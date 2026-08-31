Who Are Amanda Anisimova’s Parents? All About Konstantin Anisimov and Olga Anisimova

Amanda Anisimova’s tennis story has always been closely tied to the people beside her. Long before major finals and packed stadiums, her family was making difficult choices around her tennis development. Their influence remains visible in the player she has become.

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Who is Amanda Anisimova’s father, Konstantin Anisimov?

Konstantin Anisimov was Amanda Anisimova’s father and longtime tennis coach. His professional background originally had little connection to tennis. He worked in Moscow’s finance and banking sector before coaching became his family’s focus.

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What made Konstantin unusual was his lack of playing experience. He had never competed as a tennis player himself. Still, he learned the sport closely while guiding Amanda’s development.

His coaching style focused heavily on keeping Amanda grounded. He worried about young players getting overwhelmed by growing expectations. That concern became especially clear as Amanda started producing major results.

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“Definitely pressure is big,” Konstantin told The New York Times. He also warned, “You can’t overtrain. You can’t over-push.”

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Those comments showed how carefully he viewed Amanda’s development. He wanted progress without letting success distort the bigger picture. Konstantin remained Amanda’s primary coach for much of her early career. She later worked with Nick Saviano and other members of her coaching team.

His influence continued even after their professional relationship changed. Konstantin died from a heart attack in August 2019, aged 52. Amanda was 17 when she lost her father.

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The loss deeply affected her relationship with tennis itself. Eventually, returning to the court became part of her grieving process.

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“As soon as I got back to tennis, it is what made me happy,” Amanda later said. She added that tennis was something her father would want.

Who is Amanda Anisimova’s mother, Olga Anisimova?

Olga Anisimova has played a quieter but equally important role. Her involvement went beyond simply supporting Amanda from the sidelines.

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She worked as an accountant before becoming heavily involved with her daughters’ tennis. She also helped Amanda with the fundamentals during childhood.

One important decision involved protecting Amanda’s development. Olga reportedly avoided having coaches interfere with her technique too early. She told The New York Times that “no one touched” Amanda’s technique until she was seven. That allowed Amanda to develop her movements naturally.

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She also understood that tennis could consume a young player’s childhood. She therefore looked for ways to give Amanda normal experiences outside competition.

Amanda’s older sister Maria highlighted one such effort. She explained that Olga created a tennis camp for Amanda. The camp gave her opportunities to spend time with children her age.

“Many of her friends today are friends from that camp,” Maria said.

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That detail reveals Olga’s priorities beyond rankings and results. She wanted Amanda to have friendships and childhood experiences alongside tennis.

Amanda has continued expressing gratitude toward her mother publicly. After her 2025 Wimbledon run, she described Olga in deeply personal terms.

“My mom is the most selfless person I know,” Amanda said. She credited her mother for helping her reach that point.

What are Amanda Anisimova’s parents’ ethnicity and nationality?

Amanda Anisimova’s parents, Konstantin and Olga, are Russian by nationality and heritage. Their story, however, is also about building a new life far from Moscow.

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Before Amanda was born, both parents lived in Moscow. Their lives changed after relatives in America invited the family to visit. The visit eventually became more than a holiday. Konstantin recalled how America gradually started to feel like somewhere they could build their future.

“My wife had relatives who had lived a long time in the United States,” Konstantin told The New York Times. “We visited it, and we liked it more and more.”

That decision eventually brought the family to the United States. They arrived in 1998, with Maria already ten years old. Their Russian roots remained part of family life after settling in America. Amanda grew up speaking Russian with her parents, keeping that connection alive at home.

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Her background therefore carries two clear influences. She was born and raised in America, while her parents maintained their Russian identity.

That family history also explains why Russian remained familiar to Amanda. Her parents didn’t simply leave their old culture behind after emigrating.

How did Amanda Anisimova’s parents influence her tennis career?

Amanda’s parents shaped her career through different forms of support. Konstantin eventually became her coach, while Olga helped establish balance around tennis.

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Her older sister Maria provided the earliest spark. Amanda watched Maria compete and began copying her movements.

“If I was playing a tournament, Amanda would stand outside the fence,” Maria recalled. She said Amanda would “mimic what I was doing.”

That childhood curiosity eventually became serious athletic ability. Her parents recognized the potential and supported increasingly demanding training.

Their contribution wasn’t simply financial or logistical. They built a lifestyle around Amanda’s development while trying to avoid unnecessary pressure.

Konstantin’s coaching also gave Amanda a familiar figure during her formative years. His death later created an emotional gap that tennis couldn’t immediately fill.

Amanda eventually returned because playing connected her with memories of him.

“The only thing that has helped me is just playing tennis,” she said. “That’s what makes me happy.”

Her parents therefore influenced different parts of her journey. Konstantin shaped her tennis education and competitive mindset. Olga protected her development and helped preserve balance. Together, they formed the foundation beneath Amanda’s early career.