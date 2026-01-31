Who Are Aryna Sabalenka’s Parents? Everything to Know About Sergey Sabalenka and Yulia Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka may be the world’s top-ranked women’s singles player, but her journey to the summit of tennis is deeply rooted in family. Born on May 5, 1998, in Minsk, Belarus, Sabalenka has often spoken about the role her parents, Sergey Sabalenka and Yulia Sabalenka, played in shaping her career and mindset. Despite her global fame and success, the Belarusian star has never lost sight of her humble beginnings, frequently crediting her family as her “biggest motivation” on and off the court.

As Sabalenka continues to shine on the sport’s biggest stages, her bond with her parents remains central to her story. She has openly shared how much she values time with her family, once saying that being close to them matters more than anything else, as life moves fast and unpredictably. With her fanbase growing worldwide and her legacy already taking shape, here’s a closer look at Sergey and Yulia Sabalenka, the parents who inspired and supported one of tennis’s most dominant forces.

Who is Aryna Sabalenka’s father, Sergey Sabalenka?

Sergey Sabalenka was the father of Aryna Sabalenka and a major influence behind the world No. 1’s rise in professional tennis. A Belarusian ice hockey player, Sergey, passed on his athletic genes to Aryna, along with qualities she has often highlighted in herself – determination, persistence, and a never-give-up attitude. While Sabalenka has said she inherited her competitive edge from him, she has also spoken fondly about his cheerful and positive nature, a trait she aspired to carry into her own life and career.

Sergey and his wife, Yulia Sabalenka, raised two daughters. Aryna was born on May 5, 1998, followed by her younger sister Tonechka in February 2009. Growing up in Minsk, the family shared a strong sporting culture, with ice hockey being one of the most popular sports in Belarus. Although tennis was not the obvious path, Sergey remained a constant source of encouragement once Aryna discovered the game, supporting her ambitions as she climbed through the professional ranks.

Tragically, Sergey Sabalenka passed away unexpectedly in November 2019 at just 43 years old, reportedly due to meningitis. While he did not live to see the full extent of Aryna’s Grand Slam success, he witnessed several key milestones, including her back-to-back Wuhan Open titles in 2018 and 2019 and her 2019 US Open women’s doubles triumph. His loss marked a defining emotional moment in Sabalenka’s life, but his influence continues to resonate, with the Belarusian star often crediting her father as one of her greatest inspirations.

Who is Aryna Sabalenka’s mother, Yulia Sabalenka?

Yulia Sabalenka is the mother of Aryna Sabalenka and a quiet yet constant presence in the tennis star’s life. While Yulia has largely stayed out of the spotlight despite her daughter’s global fame, her influence and emotional support have been evident throughout Aryna’s career.

Tennis fans caught a rare glimpse of Yulia during season two of Netflix’s Break Point, where she was seen comforting an emotional Aryna as the world No. 1 reflected on the loss of her father.

The moment highlighted the close bond between mother and daughter, especially in the years following Sergey’s passing in 2019. Yulia has also developed a modest social media presence of her own, with over 10,000 followers on Instagram, where she occasionally shares travel photos, many of them taken while supporting Aryna at tournaments around the world.

Despite Aryna Sabalenka’s high-profile status, Yulia and Tonechka have managed to maintain a low-key and private lifestyle, choosing to stay largely out of public view. Their grounded approach has allowed Aryna to remain closely connected to her roots, something she has often cited as vital to staying balanced amid the pressures of life at the top of professional tennis.

What are Aryna Sabalenka’s parents’ ethnicity and nationality?

Aryna Sabalenka’s parents, Sergey Sabalenka and Yulia Sabalenka, are Belarusian by nationality. Both were born and raised in Belarus, where Aryna herself grew up before emerging as one of the most powerful players in women’s tennis.

In terms of ethnicity, Sabalenka’s parents are of Eastern European descent, a background that reflects the region’s shared cultural, linguistic, and historical roots. Aryna has consistently represented Belarus on the international stage, and her strong connection to her homeland and family heritage has remained an important part of her identity throughout her rise to the top of the sport.

Inside Sabalenka’s relationship with her parents

Aryna Sabalenka’s bond with her parents has been at the heart of her journey to the top of women’s tennis. It was her late father, Sergey Sabalenka, who first introduced her to the sport when she was just a child, an unplanned stop that changed her life forever. “One day, my dad was just driving me somewhere in the car, and on the way, he saw tennis courts,” Sabalenka recalled in a 2017 interview. “So he took me to the courts. I really liked it and enjoyed it, and that’s how it was. That’s how it started.”

From that moment on, her family became her constant pillar, shaping not just her career but also her outlook on life. Sabalenka has often spoken about her father’s personality and influence, remembering how his positivity left a lasting mark on her. “He was always focusing on the positive things rather than the negative,” she once said, adding that she hoped to grow up with the same outlook.

The loss of her father in 2019 was a defining moment, but it only deepened Sabalenka’s motivation. After winning her second Grand Slam title at the 2024 Australian Open, she revealed how closely her success is tied to her family’s dreams. “I lost my father four years ago. We had one dream,” she said. “That before 25, I will win a couple of Grand Slams.”

She later explained that continuing to fight was never just about herself. “I want to believe there is something that my father is watching me and very proud of me. So I just couldn’t stop – for my family.” Since then, Sabalenka has made it clear that her goal is to honor her father, her mother, Yulia Sabalenka, and her younger sister by becoming the best in the world. “After I lost my father, it’s always been my goal to put our family name in the history of tennis,” she said after winning her third major title in 2024.

Yulia remains a regular presence in Aryna’s life and often travels to tournaments to support her from the stands, including during her Australian Open title defense in 2024. Sabalenka has repeatedly credited her mother and sister as her biggest source of strength, even joking about Yulia’s lighthearted push for more variety in Grand Slam trophies. “My mom has them, and they are side by side, like she called them twins,” Sabalenka once shared. “She said, ‘Like, we need to kind of play have like different types of them… can you just work on the other Slams?'”

Despite the humor, the message is clear: family remains her driving force. “I never speak about my family in these speeches, but I have to say thank you for everything they’ve done for me,” Sabalenka said on court. “I love you so much; you’re my biggest motivation.”

