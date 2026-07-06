Who Are Barbora Krejčíková’s Parents? Meet Hana Krejčíková and Karel Krejčík

Barbora Krejčíková’s journey to Grand Slam glory began long before she picked up a racket. It started with her mother, Hana, who regularly took her to the local tennis courts to watch her older brother, Petr, practice. Those seemingly ordinary afternoons sparked a lifelong passion that would change Barbora’s life forever. Today, Barbora Krejčíková’s parents remain largely out of the spotlight, but their quiet encouragement, especially Hana’s early influence, played a defining role in shaping one of Czech tennis’ greatest champions. Here’s a closer look at the family behind her success.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Who are Barbora Krejčíková’s parents?

Barbora Krejčíková may have become a Wimbledon and French Open champion, but her journey began with the quiet support of her parents, Hana Krejčíková and Karel Krejčík. While the couple has deliberately stayed out of the public eye, their influence on Barbora’s career has been immense.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her mother, Hana, regularly took a young Barbora to tennis courts to watch her older brother, Petr Krejčík, practice, unknowingly igniting the passion that would shape her future. Hana also accompanied her daughter to training sessions every afternoon, becoming one of Barbora’s earliest and most consistent supporters. Beyond Petr, there are no verified reports of any other siblings.

As for Hana and Karel’s professions, the family has never publicly disclosed what they do or whether they remain professionally active today. Similarly, there is no confirmed information about their involvement in community or charitable work. Instead, they have chosen a life away from the spotlight, letting Barbora’s achievements speak for the family’s legacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where did Hana Krejčíková and Karel Krejčík meet?

Despite Barbora Krejčíková’s success on the global tennis stage, her parents, Hana Krejčíková and Karel Krejčík, have maintained an exceptionally private life. As a result, there are no verified public records or interviews revealing where or how the couple met, when they began their relationship, or when they married. Unlike many sporting families who frequently appear in the media, the Krejčíks have chosen to stay away from the spotlight, allowing Barbora’s achievements to take center stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most of the available information about the family comes from Barbora herself, who has spoken warmly about her mother’s unwavering support during her childhood tennis training. However, she has never publicly shared details about her parents’ relationship or family history. Since neither the family nor reputable media outlets have disclosed these aspects of their lives, any claims regarding their courtship or marriage would be speculative rather than factual.

ADVERTISEMENT

What ethnicity are Barbora Krejčíková’s parents?

Barbora Krejčíková’s parents, Hana Krejčíková and Karel Krejčík, are of Czech ethnicity. While the family has never publicly discussed their ethnic background in detail, all publicly available information indicates they are ethnically Czech. Barbora was born in Brno, Czech Republic, and grew up in the nearby town of Ivančice, where her parents supported her early tennis ambitions.

Their Czech surnames, long-standing roots in the country, and Barbora’s lifelong representation of the Czech Republic further align with this background. However, the family has kept their personal lives private and has never publicly shared details about their ancestry or broader family lineage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Barbora Krejčíková’s relationship with her parents

Barbora Krejčíková shares a close bond with her parents, Hana Krejčíková and Karel Krejčík, whose encouragement laid the foundation for her tennis career. Barbora has often credited her mother, Hana, for introducing her to the sport by taking her to the tennis courts alongside her older brother, Petr, and later accompanying her to training sessions every afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

In one interview, she said, “My mum was my biggest supporter, as she was coming with me to tennis every single afternoon.” Barbora has also recalled watching tennis with her mother from a young age, saying, “Me and my mum would be there watching tennis a lot.” Her parents have largely stayed away from the public spotlight, preferring to let Barbora’s achievements take center stage while supporting her behind the scenes.

Their support gave Barbora the confidence to pursue tennis from a young age. While her father, Karel, has remained out of the public spotlight, his quiet support has also been an important part of her journey. Together, her parents created a stable, encouraging environment that helped Barbora become a Grand Slam champion while keeping her grounded despite her success.