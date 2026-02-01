Who Are Carlos Alcaraz’s Parents and Siblings? All About 6-Time Grand Slam Champion’s Family

Carlos Alcaraz is busy taking the tennis world by storm, and his family couldn’t be prouder. One of the most electrifying players of his generation, the Spanish sensation has already etched his name into history with six Grand Slam titles, blending raw athleticism with maturity far beyond his years.

Watching Alcaraz live out his dreams is a close-knit and deeply supportive family. His parents have been by his side every step of the way, along with his three brothers, who remain a constant source of motivation and grounding.

Tennis runs deep in the Alcaraz bloodline. His grandfather played a key role in transforming a hunting club in their hometown of El Palmar, Spain, into a tennis and swimming club, while his father later became the club’s long-time tennis director following a brief professional career of his own. “In my family, I think we have the sport in our blood,” Alcaraz once told The New York Times. “We all played from the time we were young.”

As his rise has accelerated, Alcaraz has never lost sight of who helped him get there. Arriving at the 2026 Australian Open as one of the defining forces of the modern era, he continues to credit his family for keeping him grounded amid the pressure and spotlight. From emotional celebrations to quiet moments at home in El Palmar, Carlos Alcaraz’s journey is as much about family as it is about trophies.

Here, get to know Carlos Alcaraz’s family:

Who is Carlos Alcaraz’s father, Carlos Alcaraz Gonzalez?

Carlos Alcaraz González has been one of the most influential figures behind his son’s meteoric rise, passing down a deep-rooted love for tennis that truly runs in the family. A former professional player himself, Carlos Sr. was nationally ranked in Spain as a teenager and even broke into the ATP rankings in 1990, reaching a career-high singles ranking of No. 963. While his own professional journey showed promise, financial constraints eventually forced him to step away from the tour.

Despite stepping back from competitive tennis, Alcaraz González never left the sport behind. He transitioned into coaching and administration, becoming the tennis director at the Real Sociedad Club de Campo de Murcia, a club built decades earlier by his own father in El Palmar. According to The New York Times, Alcaraz’s grandfather helped construct red clay courts and a swimming pool in the village, opting for clay despite higher costs. That decision paid off, as the club soon became known for having some of the finest clay courts in the region.

It was at this very club that Carlos Alcaraz first picked up a racket at just four years old. Reflecting on those early days, the six-time Grand Slam champion told Sports Illustrated in 2022, “I loved tennis since the beginning. I mean, my father brought me my first racket, and the first time that I played tennis I fell in love.” His father’s presence was constant – not just as a parent, but as a mentor who understood both the joys and sacrifices of the sport.

Alcaraz has often acknowledged how pivotal his father’s influence has been. Speaking to Vogue in 2023, he said he was born “with tennis in my blood,” a statement that directly nods to Alcaraz González’s unfulfilled professional dreams and lifelong dedication to the game. That early guidance didn’t go unnoticed by others, either.

One of his first coaches, Kiko Navarro, recalled spotting Carlos’s exceptional talent almost immediately. “He began to play with his dad, and one day [his father] asked me to watch him,” Navarro told The Guardian in 2023. “This kid, at four, five years old, was spectacular.”

From building courts in El Palmar to nurturing a future world champion, Carlos Alcaraz González’s journey mirrors the foundation upon which his son’s success now stands.

Who is Carlos Alcaraz’s mother, Virginia Garfia Escandon?

While Carlos Alcaraz’s father laid the tennis foundation, his mother, Virginia Garfia Escandon, has been the emotional backbone of the family, offering quiet, unwavering support behind the scenes. According to Vogue, Virginia previously worked as a shop assistant at IKEA, balancing her job while also taking on the primary role of caring for Carlos and his three younger brothers during their childhood.

Though she largely stays out of the spotlight, Virginia has shared some of her son’s biggest moments from the stands. She was notably present at Wimbledon 2023, celebrating alongside Alcaraz’s father and younger brother when Carlos clinched his semifinal victory. That match carried extra emotional weight, as it fell on Mother’s Day in Spain, prompting one of the most heartfelt gestures of Alcaraz’s career.

After the win, Carlos wrote a message on the camera: “Por ti, Mamá” (For you, Mom). Explaining the moment in his on-court interview, he said, “I couldn’t buy a gift for her, so I hope she enjoyed the words. I’m gonna give her a really big hug after… She’s always supporting me at home. For me, it’s really nice to see her here and enjoying her support.” The tribute offered fans a glimpse into just how central Virginia is to his life.

That close bond was further highlighted in Carlos Alcaraz: My Way, the three-episode Netflix docuseries that premiered in April 2025. The series revealed Alcaraz’s modest lifestyle, showing that despite his global fame and growing trophy collection, he still lives at home with his parents in Spain and sleeps in a simple twin-size bed. Cameras captured several tender family moments, including home-cooked meals prepared by Virginia.

Carlos has often spoken fondly of his mother’s cooking, calling it one of the biggest comforts of home. “There’s no food like my mother’s anywhere in the world. That’s for sure,” he said in the docuseries, later adding to The New York Times, “She’s a great cook. Paella, she does so well. Also, some Spanish food from Andalusia – my favorite is soup and then a mix of meats. It’s another reason why I like to be at home.”

For Alcaraz, Virginia Garfia Escandon isn’t just his mother—she’s his safe place, his biggest cheerleader, and the heart of the Alcaraz household.

Who are Alcaraz’s brothers?

Carlos Alcaraz grew up in a household where tennis was a shared language, and that bond extends strongly to his siblings. The six-time Grand Slam champion has three brothers – Álvaro, Sergio, and Jaime, all of whom play tennis and have been part of his journey in different ways, both on and off the court.

The oldest of the four, Álvaro Alcaraz, was a nationally ranked junior and later competed in doubles on the professional circuit, with his most recent recorded match coming in February 2020, according to his ATP profile. While he no longer plays competitively, Álvaro remains one of Carlos’s biggest pillars of support. He frequently travels with him on tour, has shared hotel rooms during major tournaments, and even acted as a calming presence before big matches, famously watching the movie 300 with Carlos before his US Open victory over Casper Ruud, per Vogue.

Álvaro has been there in triumph and heartbreak alike, including the emotional moment at the 2023 Cincinnati Masters final, when Carlos tearfully acknowledged him during the trophy ceremony: “It’s great to have you here, supporting me every day, to make me be a better person every day, learning from you as well, so thank you very much for being with me.”

Today, Álvaro also trains with Carlos as his hitting partner and has taken on a more prominent role within his entourage following the split with Juan Carlos Ferrero. Despite their success, the brothers still share a typical sibling dynamic. Carlos even recalled a lighthearted mishap at the 2025 U.S. Open, when Álvaro accidentally shaved his hair while attempting to give him a trim. “To be honest, it’s not that good… it’s not that bad I guess,” Carlos joked.

Carlos’s middle younger brother, Sergio, is 16 and lives at home with their parents in Spain. Like his brothers, Sergio plays tennis and is often spotted in Carlos’s player box at major tournaments. While he stays largely out of the spotlight, Carlos has spoken openly about how much being an older brother means to him. ‘I love tennis, but I love even more being the older brother of my little ones,” he told The New York Times in 2024. “Being the role model for them, not as a tennis player but a person.”

The youngest of the family, Jaime Alcaraz, is already emerging as a serious prospect in junior tennis. In July 2023, Jaime won a Rafa Nadal Tour event in Madrid in the under-12 division, finishing first out of 48 players and earning a spot at the year-end Masters event at Nadal’s academy in Mallorca, according to Tennis.com.

Notably, Carlos himself won the same tournament’s under-12 title in 2015 and under-14 in 2016. Jaime has since been invited twice to the IMG Future Stars Invitational, an elite, invitation-only event featuring the world’s best under-12 players, and was even spotted practicing with Carlos at Wimbledon in 2023. Earlier this year, he also won a first-round qualifying match at the prestigious Les Petits As junior world championship in France.

Despite the growing attention around Jaime, Carlos is keen to shield him from pressure. Speaking in January, he said, “I’m just supporting him every time. Doesn’t matter that I’m in the other part of the world. I’m just trying to support him, being supportive for him, trying to [take away] all the pressure that people put on him.”

Together, the Alcaraz brothers reflect the tight-knit, grounded family environment that continues to shape Carlos Alcaraz—not just as a champion, but as a person.

What are Carlos Alcaraz’s parents’ ethnicity and nationality?

Carlos Alcaraz’s parents, Carlos Alcaraz González and Virginia Garfia Escandón, are ethnically Spanish. Their roots trace back to the Murcia region in southeastern Spain, where the Alcaraz family has lived for generations. The family’s traditions, values, and close-knit lifestyle are deeply influenced by Spanish culture, particularly the local customs of El Palmar.

Both of Alcaraz’s parents hold Spanish nationality. Born and raised in Spain, they have spent their lives in the country and continue to reside there. Their strong connection to Murcia has played a key role in shaping Carlos Alcaraz’s upbringing, grounding him in his Spanish identity even as he has risen to global stardom on the tennis tour.

How has Alcaraz’s family supported his career?

From the very beginning of his journey, Carlos Alcaraz’s rise has been inseparable from the unwavering support of his family, especially his parents. While his talent is undeniable, Alcaraz has often emphasized that the stability, encouragement, and love he receives off the court are just as important as the work he puts in on it.

His relationship with his father, Carlos Alcaraz Senior, has been particularly influential. A former professional player himself, Carlos Sr. understood the sacrifices required to succeed in tennis and helped guide his son through the early stages of his career. That bond came into sharp focus at the 2026 Australian Open, when the world No. 1 paid an emotional tribute to his father after reaching his maiden semifinal in Melbourne. Alcaraz fought through a challenging opening set before sealing a 7-5, 6-2, 6-1 victory—another milestone shared with his family in the stands.

Speaking during an on-court interview with Jim Courier, Alcaraz explained just how vital that support is: “It’s great for me. I need my team, I need my people around me. They are the reason that I play such a great tennis because, off the court, they make me feel great, make me feel like I’m at home every single time.”

Alcaraz also regularly feels the support of his mother, Virginia Garfia Escandon, who attends key matches whenever possible and remains a constant source of emotional grounding at home. Whether cheering from the stands at Grand Slams or providing comfort away from the tour, she has played a central role in helping him maintain balance amid global fame.

Sharing these moments with his family has added deeper meaning to Alcaraz’s success. Reflecting on having his father and brother by his side in Melbourne, he said: “Having my brother and my dad here, part of my family, my uncle as well, it’s been great so far, and I’m just really proud and really happy to see my dad because, you know, these things we experience and living these kind of things, it was his dream when he was playing tennis. I’m just really proud to see him making his dream with me.”

For Carlos Alcaraz, the trophies and rankings matter, but it is his family’s presence, both in the stands and behind the scenes, that continues to fuel his confidence and keep him grounded at the top of the sport.