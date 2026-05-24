Who Are Coco Gauff’s Parents? Meet Candi Gauff and Cindy Gauff

Coco Gauff became tennis’s brightest young superstar through talent, discipline, and relentless family support. Behind every major victory stood her parents, Candi and Corey Gauff, sacrificing comfort for dreams. Their journey together shaped Coco into one sport’s most grounded champions today.

Who are Coco Gauff’s parents?

Coco Gauff’s parents are Candi Gauff and Corey Gauff, both former college athletes. Corey played basketball at Georgia State University before entering professional healthcare executive leadership. Meanwhile, her mother successfully competed in track and field at Florida State University. Their athletic backgrounds helped them naturally understand pressure, discipline, sacrifice, and competitive environments.

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When Coco’s tennis potential became obvious, both parents completely changed their lifestyles. Candi left teaching work and homeschooled Coco while constantly supporting tournament travel. Corey eventually left healthcare management and became Coco’s full-time tennis coach afterward.

The couple also carefully raised two younger sons, Cody and Cameron, alongside Coco. Sports remain central to family life because all three children naturally enjoy athletic competition. Beyond tennis, the family regularly supports youth sports and local community development initiatives. They often encourage young athletes from underrepresented communities through mentorship and public speaking opportunities. Corey speaks openly about parenting, discipline, and the empowerment of young Black athletes.

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Where did Candi Gauff and Corey Gauff meet?

Candi and Corey Gauff first connected through sports, ambition, and shared competitive personalities. Both already understood demanding schedules because athletics had heavily shaped their college experiences beforehand. Corey played basketball at Georgia State while Candi starred in track and field competitions.

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Their relationship slowly developed through friendship, mutual respect, and shared long-term life goals. Eventually, they married on January 13, 2001, beginning a partnership built around teamwork. Years later, they celebrated anniversaries, revisiting meaningful places from their early dating memories.

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Long before Coco became globally famous, the couple had already sacrificed heavily for family dreams. They moved from Atlanta back toward Delray Beach, Florida, helping Coco pursue professional tennis seriously. Financially, those decisions created enormous uncertainty because both parents eventually stopped their stable careers completely.

Corey once joked that their family transformed from a “single-income family” to a “no-income family” quickly afterward. Still, neither parent regretted sacrificing comfort because they believed deeply in Coco’s potential entirely.

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Their parenting style carefully balanced discipline with emotional support during difficult developmental years. Candi often acted as a mediator whenever emotional disagreements over tennis erupted between Coco and Corey. She once stopped an argument during practice, calling the court “Switzerland” humorously afterward. That balance helped preserve trust within their household despite the constant pressure of tennis. Even today, the couple remains extremely close while supporting Coco during worldwide tournaments together.

What is the ethnicity of Coco Gauff’s parents?

Coco Gauff’s parents are African-American and proudly embrace their cultural heritage publicly and personally. Both Candi and Corey grew up in Black American families that valued education, discipline, resilience, and community. Those values became central to raising their children to be confident in competitive sports environments.

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The family often speaks honestly about hard work and generational sacrifices behind modern success stories. They wanted their children to understand that achievement requires consistency, discipline, and emotional strength every single day. That cultural foundation helped Coco remain grounded despite worldwide fame arriving extremely early and unexpectedly.

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Inside Coco Gauff’s relationship with her parents

Coco shares an extremely close relationship with both parents, despite occasional tennis disagreements naturally arising. Corey remains deeply involved in coaching, though emotional reactions sometimes overwhelm him during important matches. Coco jokingly admitted that his nervous body language occasionally completely distracts her during tense moments.

Meanwhile, Candi provides emotional stability whenever pressure or frustration unexpectedly affects family dynamics. Coco often publicly describes both parents as her “biggest supporters” during emotional career milestones.

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After winning the 2023 US Open, Coco emotionally thanked them before millions watching worldwide. She admitted her father predicted greatness years before she truly believed it herself. That unwavering confidence consistently shaped her mindset during difficult tournaments and heartbreaking losses.

Coco Gauff’s success story feels impossible without Candi and Corey standing behind every moment. Their sacrifices built far more than championships, rankings, or worldwide tennis fame alone. Together, they created a family grounded in love, discipline, sacrifice, and unwavering belief.