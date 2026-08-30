Who Are Daniil Medvedev’s Parents? Meet Sergey Medvedev and Olga Medvedeva

“It was impossible for Daniil to perform by training in Russia. We then looked for the ideal place to help him get there.” That simple explanation from Daniil Medvedev’s parents, Sergey and Olga, captures just how seriously they took their son’s future. Their decisions helped open the door to a different training environment and, eventually, a remarkable tennis career. But what shaped those choices, and what role did they play in the person Daniil became? There’s more to their story than the tennis court reveals.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Who are Daniil Medvedev’s parents?

Daniil Medvedev’s parents, Sergey Medvedev and Olga Medvedeva, played a crucial role in developing the former World No. 1’s tennis journey. Sergey, a computer engineer by profession, later became an entrepreneur and co-ran a building-materials supply company in Moscow. He personally financed much of Daniil’s early tennis development when sponsorship was scarce. Olga focused largely on raising the family and was closely involved in Daniil’s early training, including taking him to tennis trials and driving him across Moscow for practice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daniil has two older sisters, Elena and Julia. His parents later moved to France, where they have retired. Because of their residency status, they said they were not permitted to work in France. They have reportedly relied on pensions and rental income.

What ethnicity are Daniil Medvedev’s parents?

Daniil Medvedev’s parents, Sergey Medvedev and Olga Medvedeva, are Russian. They raised Daniil and his two sisters in Moscow, Russia, and the family has strong Russian cultural roots. Daniil himself has consistently represented Russia throughout his professional tennis career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the family later moved to France to support Daniil’s tennis development, the relocation did not erase those Russian roots. In an interview with Sport-Express, Daniil’s sister Elena described her brother as very Russian, and his close friendships and connections remained largely Russian even while living in France.

Daniil Medvedev’s relationship with his parents

Daniil Medvedev has often credited his parents, Sergey and Olga, for giving him the support and freedom he needed to find his path in tennis. His sister Elena described them as his main support, saying they believed in him and stayed by his side throughout his development.

Their influence was practical as well as emotional. Olga took Daniil to his first tennis trial and drove him across Moscow for training, while both parents supported his move to France and allowed professional coaches to handle the technical side of his development.

His former French coach Jean-René Lisnard praised them for being involved without interfering too much, giving Daniil room to grow. Daniil has also acknowledged that his parents gave him opportunities he may not have chosen on his own at a young age.

From a premature arrival in Moscow to helping Daniil find the right path in tennis, Daniil Medvedev’s parents, Sergey and Olga, were there for some of the biggest turning points in his life.

Their support was not about taking the spotlight, but about creating opportunities and knowing when to step back. And perhaps that is what makes their story so compelling: behind Daniil’s unconventional personality and remarkable career stands a family that believed in giving him the freedom to become himself.