Who Are Elena Rybakina’s Parents & Siblings? Everything to Know About WTA Star’s Family

Elena Rybakina is a Russian-born Kazakhstani professional tennis player who has quietly built one of the most formidable résumés on the WTA Tour. A former world No. 3, Rybakina has captured 11 WTA singles titles, including her iconic triumph at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. She has also lifted the 2025 WTA Finals trophy and claimed two WTA 1000 titles, making history as the first Kazakhstani player to win a Grand Slam and break into the world’s top 10.

Currently ranked 5, the Kazakhstan star has once again reminded the tennis world of her immense potential throughout this fortnight. While her Wimbledon victory showcased her sky-high ceiling, she hasn’t consistently replicated those heights since. Saturday will mark her first Grand Slam final (2026 AO) since her loss to Aryna Sabalenka here three years ago. But with her baseline game firing and confidence surging, Rybakina is firmly back in the spotlight. And behind this resurgence lies a familiar question—who has been the biggest pillar of support in her journey?

Her family has been with her through every thick and thin. And here’s everything you need to know about her parents and siblings.

Who is Elena Rybakina’s father?

Andrey Rybakin is the father of Elena Rybakina and the man widely credited with setting the foundation for her tennis journey. A former professional volleyball player, Andrey brought a deep understanding of elite-level sport into Elena’s upbringing, helping her develop not just physically but mentally from a very young age.

It was Andrey who first noticed Elena’s natural athleticism and competitive spark. When she was just six years old, he introduced her to tennis after seeing her enthusiasm for racket sports while she was playing badminton with her older sister. Recognizing that her height, coordination, and power could translate well to the tennis court, he encouraged her to give the sport a serious try – an early decision that would shape the rest of her career.

Beyond the technical introduction, Andrey Rybakin played a crucial role in nurturing Elena’s love for the game. He often motivated his daughter by sharing stories of legendary players such as Justine Henin and Steffi Graf, using their careers as inspiration during her formative years. Those early lessons helped instill discipline, resilience, and a strong competitive mindset – traits that remain central to Rybakina’s game today.

While Elena Rybakina has grown into one of the most composed players on the WTA Tour, the influence of her father is still evident. From her calm presence on court to her powerful, efficient style of play, Andrey Rybakin’s early guidance continues to echo through her career, making him one of the most important pillars behind the Kazakh star’s rise.

Who is Elena Rybakina’s mother?

Ekaterina Rybakina is the mother of Elena Rybakina and has largely remained out of the public spotlight throughout her daughter’s rise on the WTA Tour. Unlike many tennis parents who are regularly seen courtside or in media interactions, Ekaterina has maintained a private presence, allowing Elena to focus on her career without external distractions.

There is limited verified information available about Ekaterina Rybakina’s professional background. While some reports describe her as a housewife, others have suggested that she may have played tennis professionally during the 1990s. However, in the absence of confirmed or reliable sources, her exact profession and sporting background remain unverified and cannot be stated with certainty.

What is clear, however, is Ekaterina’s deep involvement in her daughter’s emotional well-being. In 2025, reports emerged that she had written to Elena’s former coach, Stefano Vukov, urging him not to make her daughter cry. The communication later became part of a wider investigation into the coach’s behavior, highlighting Ekaterina’s willingness to step in when she felt her daughter’s mental and emotional health was at risk.

Does Elena Rybakina have siblings?

Yes, Elena Rybakina was raised alongside her older sister, Anna Rybakina, who has played an important role in her life and sporting journey. The sisters grew up together in Russia, where sport was a regular part of their childhood, shaping Elena’s athletic foundation long before she committed fully to tennis.

In her early years, Elena tried a variety of sports alongside Anna, including gymnastics and ice skating. While she enjoyed both, her height eventually became a limiting factor in pursuing either discipline at a professional level. It was during this period of experimentation that her father advised her to focus solely on tennis—a decision that would prove pivotal.

Anna’s influence extended beyond simply being a sibling. Whether through shared training routines, competitive environments at home, or early exposure to racket sports – such as playing badminton together – Anna helped spark Elena’s interest in athletics and competition. Though Anna has largely stayed away from the public spotlight, her presence during Elena’s formative years is often cited as a key influence in shaping the WTA star’s mindset and work ethic.

What are Rybakina’s parents’ ethnicity and nationality?

Elena Rybakina’s parents, Andrey and Ekaterina Rybakina, are ethnically Russian. While their Russian roots are well established, there is no publicly available or verified information regarding their ancestral lineage or forefathers beyond this. As a family, the Rybakinas have largely kept such personal details private.

Both Andrey and Ekaterina Rybakina hold Russian nationality, and Elena herself was born and raised in Russia. However, her professional identity took a significant turn in July 2018, when she became a naturalized citizen of Kazakhstan. The decision came at a crucial stage of her career, as Kazakhstan provided sporting and financial support when she turned professional—support that proved instrumental in her development on the WTA Tour.

Despite representing Kazakhstan, Rybakina has continued to live in Moscow, a fact that has often fueled questions about her national allegiance. Those discussions intensified during her historic run at Wimbledon 2022, where she became the first Kazakhstani player to win a Grand Slam title. Her triumph over Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in under two hours – also made her the youngest women’s Wimbledon champion since Petra Kvitová in 2011.

Imago January 28, 2026, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia: ELENA RYBAKINA of Kazakhstan reacts after the match against I. Swiatek of Poland in the quarter final of Australian Open, Melbourne, Australia. Rybakina won 7:5, 6:1. Melbourne Australia – ZUMAc278 20260128_zsp_c278_003 Copyright: xMarcinxCholewinskix

However, the victory was overshadowed by controversy, as Russian and Belarusian players were banned from the tournament following the invasion of Ukraine. In the lead-up to the final and after her win, Rybakina was repeatedly questioned about whether she felt Russian or Kazakh. When asked directly, she responded candidly, calling it a “tough question,” before adding, “From my side, I can only say that I’m representing Kazakhstan. I didn’t choose where I was born. People believed in me. Kazakhstan supported me so much.”

The situation escalated further when the Russian Tennis Federation referred to Rybakina as their “product” following her Wimbledon triumph. Her father, Andrey Rybakin, strongly pushed back against those claims, stating that Russian tennis authorities were now regretting their failure to properly support and negotiate with the family earlier in Elena’s career.

How has Rybakina’s family supported her career?

Elena Rybakina has often spoken about the unwavering support she has received from her family, particularly her parents, Andrey and Ekaterina Rybakina, who laid the foundation for her professional journey long before the results began to show. From enrolling their daughters in multiple sports during childhood to standing by Elena’s side through the uncertainties of junior tennis, her parents consistently believed in her passion for the game.

Reflecting on her early years, Rybakina once said, “Of course, my parents sacrificed their time and everything else for me. Although they didn’t know if I would become a professional tennis player, they always believed and supported me. They saw how much fun I was having and that I was enjoying practicing after school.” That belief, even in the absence of guaranteed success, became a driving force behind her steady rise on the WTA Tour.

While her parents prefer to stay away from the spotlight, their presence – whether physical or emotional – has always been felt. Rybakina’s parents, who reside in Russia, seldom attend her matches due to travel constraints and their preference for privacy. Notably, they were unable to witness her historic Wimbledon 2022 triumph in person because of travel restrictions. The absence weighed heavily on Rybakina, who became emotional when asked about her parents after lifting the trophy.

The following year, however, Andrey and Ekaterina made it a point to attend the 2023 Australian Open, marking the first time they were all together at a major tournament. After reaching the final in Melbourne, Rybakina expressed her joy at having them there, saying she was “super happy” to spend evenings together and have them watch her play live. She later added that regardless of the final result, her parents were already proud and happy to see her competing at such a level.

Rybakina has also humorously acknowledged how emotionally invested her parents are in her matches, admitting that they get nervous whether they’re watching courtside or on television. “I think every match I play, they’re nervous… I think you can never get used to this,” she once joked.

Alongside her parents, Elena’s older sister, Anna Rybakina, has played a significant role in her journey. A regular presence at tournaments, Anna is often described by Elena as her “lucky charm.” Even during busy stretches on tour—such as the 2025 Madrid Open, where Rybakina advanced to the third round after defeating Bianca Andreescu, family remains central to her life. While Elena missed her mother, Ekaterina’s birthday celebrations due to competition, Anna shared moments from the family gathering, highlighting the close bond they share despite demanding schedules.

Ultimately, Elena Rybakina’s rise has been powered not just by talent but by a family that believed in her from the very beginning. Through sacrifices, quiet encouragement, and unconditional pride, her parents and sister continue to be the emotional backbone behind one of Kazakhstan’s biggest sporting stars.