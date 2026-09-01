Who Are Felix Auger-Aliassime’s Parents? Meet Sam Aliassime and Marie Auger

“I didn’t raise a tennis player. I accompanied a child to become a well-rounded adult.” Marie Auger once said. That simple perspective says a lot about the foundation behind Félix Auger-Aliassime’s journey. While the world sees the Canadian star under the spotlight, the values that began at home tell an equally compelling story. From his father’s lessons in hard work to his mother’s emphasis on balance, Félix Auger-Aliassime’s parents have played very different but equally meaningful roles in his life. And their influence goes far beyond the tennis court.

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Who are Felix Auger-Aliassime’s parents?

Félix Auger-Aliassime is the son of Sam Aliassime and Marie Auger, a couple whose influence helped both his tennis career and his character. Sam, who emigrated from Togo to Canada at 26, became a tennis instructor and coached Félix from childhood until he was 13. He later founded Académie Aliassime, while continuing to advise his son and encourage greater representation of Black players in tennis.

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Marie, a French-Canadian teacher, placed equal emphasis on education and keeping Félix grounded. She even took time away from teaching to accompany him on tour.

Sam and Marie have two children, Malika, born in 1998, and Félix, born in 2000. Malika also played tennis.

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Their community impact is especially visible through Sam’s tennis academy and his belief that Félix’s success has encouraged more Black children to see tennis as a sport for them.

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How did Sam Aliassime and Marie Auger meet?

Sam Aliassime and Marie Auger’s relationship began in Canada, following a major turning point in Sam’s life. Originally from Togo, Sam moved to Canada in 1996 at the age of 26, leaving behind his family and the tennis academy he had established in Togo. It was after arriving in Canada that he met Marie, a native French Canadian.

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Marie became an important source of support for Sam as he adjusted to his new surroundings and Canadian culture. Their relationship grew from that mutual support into marriage, and they eventually built a family in Quebec.

Although Sam and Marie later divorced, they continued to work together as parents and remained committed to supporting Félix’s tennis journey. Marie described his career as a “family project” even after their separation.

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However, there’s no exact date or year for when Sam and Marie first met. What can be established is that they met in Canada after Sam’s 1996 immigration.

What ethnicity are Felix Auger-Aliassime’s parents?

Félix Auger-Aliassime comes from a multicultural family, with his parents representing two distinct cultural backgrounds.

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His father, Sam Aliassime, is of Togolese and African descent. He was born and raised in Togo, a country in West Africa, before emigrating to Canada. Sam later became a tennis coach and played an important role in introducing Félix to the sport.

His mother, Marie Auger, is French Canadian, with roots in Quebec. She worked as a teacher and placed strong emphasis on education and maintaining balance in Félix’s life alongside his tennis training.

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Félix has spoken about being “the son of two cultures,” emphasizing his Togolese heritage through his father and French-Canadian heritage through his mother. Their combined backgrounds are also represented in Félix and his sister Malika’s combined surname, Auger-Aliassime.

Felix Auger-Aliassime’s relationship with his parents

Felix Auger-Aliassime shares a close and deeply supportive relationship with both his parents, Sam Aliassime and Marie Auger. His father introduced him to tennis at age four and coached him through his early development, while his mother played an equally important role in shaping his education, independence and character.

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Felix has often spoken about the sacrifices his father made after moving from Togo to Canada. Reflecting on his childhood, he said, “He left everything behind and was sacrificing a lot. The memory I have of growing up is my dad doing everything he could to make it work for us.” He added that his family never made him feel pressured, saying, “Everything he did was for the family and the kids.”

Felix also recognizes that his parents gave him much more than a foundation for his tennis career. “They sacrifice everything for you. They’re not just giving you tennis lessons, they’re giving you life lessons,” he said, highlighting how their influence extended well beyond the court.

Marie took a different but equally important role in Félix’s upbringing. As a teacher, she placed a strong emphasis on education and making sure her son developed as a well-rounded person. Her priorities are perhaps best captured in her own words: “As a parent, I didn’t raise a tennis player. I was there for a child so he could become an adult who’s comfortable in his own skin.”

Even after Sam and Marie divorced, they continued to support Félix and remained united in their approach to his development. Marie described their relationship with their son as “always been a family project with his father, even if we’re divorced.”

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That family support remains evident in Félix’s relationship with his father. Even after Sam stepped away from coaching him professionally, he continued to offer advice and stay involved in his career. Sam has also said of their bond, “No, nothing’s changed. We still talk to each other like we did when he was nine or ten years old.”

For Félix, his parents’ influence has therefore gone far beyond tennis. Sam instilled discipline, resilience and a strong work ethic, while Marie emphasized education, independence and character. Together, they helped him develop into not only a successful professional athlete but also the grounded and thoughtful person he is today.