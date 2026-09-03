Who Are Flavio Cobolli’s Parents? All About Stefano Cobolli and Francesca Neri

Flavio Cobolli’s rise on the ATP Tour has been shaped by more than his performances on the court. Behind the Italian’s growing success is a family that has supported his journey from his early days in tennis, with his father playing a particularly important role in his development. Here’s a closer look at Flavio Cobolli’s parents, his family background, and the influence they have had on his tennis career.

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Who is Flavio Cobolli’s father, Stefano Cobolli?

Flavio Cobolli’s father is Stefano Cobolli, a former professional tennis player who represented Italy. He turned pro in 1995 and reached a career-high singles ranking of No.236 in the world. His best doubles ranking was 340.

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After his playing career, Stefano moved into coaching. He began a stint at the Rome Tennis Academy, and eventually began coaching his son Flavio when he was 17. The father-son duo has since become an important part of Flavio’s professional career.

Interestingly, Stefano did not immediately take charge of Flavio’s tennis development. Flavio has admitted that he played plenty of football as a youngster, and that Stefano wanted him to develop independently rather than coach him immediately.

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“When I was young, we wanted to keep tennis and our relationship separate. I used to play a lot of football, and we would talk about that, but we didn’t talk about tennis. He wanted me to improve alone, and then he said when I was ready he would help. We started a few years ago, and we have put in a lot of work together since we started, and last year was really good. We want to do more now.”

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Stefano eventually stepped in when he felt his son was ready. Since then, the two have worked closely together, putting significant time and effort into Flavio’s development as a professional player.

Stefano has also been a visible supporter of his son away from the coaching role. During Wimbledon in 2025, he was seen celebrating emotionally after Flavio defeated Marin Cilic in the fourth round.

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Who is Flavio Cobolli’s mother, Francesca Neri?

Flavio Cobolli’s mother is Francesca Neri. Unlike her husband, Francesca has largely maintained a private life and has stayed away from the attention surrounding her son’s tennis career.

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There is limited publicly available information about her profession or career. However, Flavio has spoken about the important emotional role his mother plays in his life. While his father has been closely associated with his athletic development, Flavio has described his mother as an important source of emotional support.

He once recalled calling her in tears after watching a tennis player suffer a cardiac arrest during a match. Francesca immediately offered to come to him, highlighting the close bond between mother and son.

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What are Flavio Cobolli’s parents’ ethnicity and nationality?

While little information is available about Flavio’s mother, Francesca, Stefano was born in La Spezia and has represented Italy during his professional tennis career, while Flavio himself represents the country on the ATP Tour.

Stefano’s own career in Italian tennis and his subsequent coaching work at the Rome Tennis Academy further underline the family’s connection to the country’s tennis community.

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Beyond their Italian nationality and background, there is limited reliable public information about the specific ethnic or regional roots of either parent.

How did Flavio Cobolli’s parents influence his tennis career?

Both of Flavio Cobolli’s parents have played different but important roles in his journey. Stefano’s influence has been particularly significant on the sporting side. As a former professional player, he had first-hand experience of life on the tennis circuit and eventually passed that knowledge on to his son as his coach. Their coaching partnership began when Flavio was 17 and has continued as his professional career has progressed.

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However, Stefano initially allowed Flavio to find his own way. The younger Cobolli has recalled that his father wanted him to improve independently before stepping in to help. That approach allowed their father-son relationship to remain separate from tennis during Flavio’s early years.

Francesca, meanwhile, appears to have provided the emotional support that complemented Stefano’s sporting guidance. Flavio’s comments about turning to his mother during difficult moments demonstrate the role she has played away from the tennis court.

Together, Stefano and Francesca have supported Flavio through the different stages of his career, with his father eventually becoming his coach and his mother remaining a private but important source of emotional support.