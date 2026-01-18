Who Are Frances Tiafoe Parents? Everything to Know About Alphina and Frances Sr. Tiafoe

Parents are often the first and most influential source of motivation in a child’s life. And for Frances Tiafoe, things were no different. The 27-year-old American is set to begin his 2026 tennis campaign at the Australian Open in Melbourne, marking a fresh start after a challenging year.

The 29th seed will open his tournament against Australian qualifier Jason Kubler at John Cain Arena. As anticipation builds ahead of his first match of the year, attention has also turned to the people who played a pivotal role in shaping his journey to the professional stage—his parents, Constant Tiafoe and Alphina Kamara.

Who is Frances Tiafoe’s Father, Frances Sr. Tiafoe?

Frances Tiafoe Sr., full name Constant Tiafoe, is the father of American tennis star Frances Tiafoe. An immigrant from Sierra Leone, he fled the country’s civil war and arrived in the United States in 1993.

Three years later, Constant worked as a day laborer helping construct the Junior Tennis Champions Center (JTCC) in College Park, Maryland. He was later hired as the on-site custodian and lived in a spare office there.

For over a decade, he raised his twin sons, Frances and Franklin, part-time at the facility. This unique access allowed the boys to start training at a young age, laying the foundation for Frances’s remarkable tennis journey.

Who is Frances Tiafoe’s Mother, Alphina?

Frances Tiafoe’s mother, Alphina Kamara, was also an immigrant from Sierra Leone. After Tiafoe’s father, Kamara, also fled the country’s brutal civil war and joined her husband in the United States in 1996. Alongside her family, she settled in Maryland and worked tirelessly as a nurse.

All her hard work was to provide stability for her family while her husband maintained the JTCC. Her sacrifices—balancing long hours with family duties—complemented the unique setup that launched Frances’s career. Alphina, who became a U.S. citizen, often attends his matches and inspires him with her resilience.

She was also a significant support for the 27-year-old when he and his brother tested positive for COVID-19. Much of the care during this time came from her nurse mother, who would leave food outside their doors.

What is Frances Tiafoe’s Parents’ Ethnicity And Nationality?

His parents are of Sierra Leonean ethnicity, as they both hail from Sierra Leone, a West African nation. They originally held the country’s nationality before fleeing the war-torn country to become U.S. citizens. Alphina won the visa lottery for her green card and pursued nursing, while Constant worked tirelessly in maintenance. Their heritage has influenced Frances as well. So, he proudly honors his heritage through tributes like his “Sierra Leone colorway” outfits.

Inside Frances Tiafoe’s Relationship with His Parents

It’s Tiafoe who gets on the court to play, but he often credits his parents for his rise in the sport. “I’m blessed because I got some of [my father’s] drive … his will to get something done,” Frances once wrote. He expressed his gratitude through social media and interviews. And more importantly, the bond between him and his parents is reflected in the many games his parents have attended.

Frances Tiafoe’s parents have had to endure a tough life to get their children to the United States. But now that they are here, Tiafoe is adamant to prove their hard work wasn’t in vain. What do you make of their relationship?