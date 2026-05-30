Who Are Hubert Hurkacz’ Parents? Everything to Know About Krzysztof and Zofia Maliszewska-Hurkacz

Hubert Hurkacz’s rise to the top of professional tennis has been nothing short of inspiring. From a young boy with a racket in Poland to one of the sport’s biggest stars, he has achieved milestones that once seemed unimaginable, including breaking into the ATP Top 10 and winning the Miami Open. While fans around the world admire his powerful serve and composed presence on court, the foundation of his success was built long before the trophies arrived. Behind every step of his journey has been a close-knit family whose encouragement, sacrifices, and belief in his dreams helped shape him into the player and person he is today.

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Who is Hubert Hurkacz’s father, Krzysztof Hurkacz?

Krzysztof Hurkacz is the proud father of the Polish tennis champion. He works as a computer specialist, which means he spends his professional life dealing with technology and solving complex software issues. Even though he had a busy office job, Krzysztof was deeply involved in his son’s sports life from the moment Hubert was a little boy. He actually served as Hubert’s very first tennis coach, spending countless hours out on the practice courts helping him learn how to swing a racket and move his feet properly.

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As Hubert grew older and began playing against tougher opponents, his father remained a massive source of strength. Krzysztof did not just teach Hubert how to hit a tennis ball, but he also taught him how to stay strong in his mind. He taught his son the true value of constant discipline, respect, and hard work. Hubert often tells sports reporters that his calm demeanor during stressful matches comes from the lessons his father taught him when he was growing up in Poland.

Who is Hubert Hurkacz’s mother, Zofia Maliszewska-Hurkacz?

Zofia Maliszewska-Hurkacz is Hubert Hurkacz’s mother and one of the key figures behind his introduction to tennis. A medical professional by training, she balanced her career in healthcare with a strong passion for sports. In her younger years, Zofia was an accomplished tennis player and won a Polish junior championship, giving her firsthand experience of competitive tennis. Her love for the sport played a significant role in shaping Hubert’s early interest in the game, and she remained a source of encouragement as he developed into one of Poland’s most successful tennis players.

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When Hubert was a little five-year-old kid, he loved going out to the local courts just to watch his mother play tennis with her friends. Seeing how much fun she had with the racket made him want to try it out too. Zofia noticed his interest and immediately helped him get into regular youth training programs. Throughout his professional life, she has been a reliable source of comfort, offering endless emotional support whenever he had to deal with tough losses or painful sports injuries.

Does Hubert Hurkacz have siblings?

Hubert Hurkacz also has a younger sister, Nika Hurkacz, who shares his interest in tennis. Growing up in a family with strong sporting roots, Nika was exposed to the game from an early age and has been involved in the sport herself.

Although Hubert spends much of the year competing around the world on the ATP Tour, he remains close to his family and often speaks about the important role they have played throughout his career. Their support has remained a constant source of motivation as he continues to represent Poland on the biggest stages in tennis.

What is Hubert Hurkacz’s parents’ ethnicity and nationality?

When it comes to nationality, both Krzysztof and Zofia Maliszewska-Hurkacz are Polish. They were born and raised in Poland and brought up their children in Wrocław, the city where Hubert was born and began his tennis journey. Although the family keeps much of its private life out of the public eye, Wrocław remains closely tied to the Hurkacz family’s roots and sporting heritage.

Looking at their family background, Hubert’s parents are of Polish ethnicity, a Western Slavic population. The family has deep athletic roots in Poland that go back for generations. Zofia’s father was a famous volleyball player who competed in major international tournaments for his country.

Furthermore, Hubert’s uncle, Tomasz Maliszewski, was a highly successful professional tennis player who became one of Poland’s best doubles players before retiring at age 24. This strong Polish sports heritage gave Hubert an incredible head start in life.

Inside Hubert Hurkacz’s relationship with his parents

Hubert Hurkacz shares a close bond with his parents, Krzysztof and Zofia, who have supported his tennis journey since childhood. Growing up in a family with strong sporting roots, he benefited from both their encouragement and experience, particularly as he was introduced to tennis at a young age. Over the years, Hurkacz has repeatedly acknowledged the role his family played in his development, both on and off the court.

Reflecting on their influence, Hurkacz once said, “The genes, the motivation in the family, the love for the sport. I think they have helped me a lot,” Hurkacz said in an interview cited by LastWordOnSports. Those qualities helped create an environment where he could pursue his ambitions and eventually become one of Poland’s most successful tennis players.

While Hurkacz is the one lifting trophies and competing on the biggest stages in tennis, his parents’ support has remained constant throughout his career. Their encouragement and sporting background helped lay the foundation for his success, making them an important part of the story behind his rise to the top of the ATP Tour.