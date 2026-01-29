Who Are Jessica Pegula’s Parents? Everything to Know About Terry Pegula and Kim Pegula

Jessica Pegula was born in Buffalo, New York, to Terry Pegula and Kim Pegula, two of the most influential figures in American sports ownership. Married since 1993, the power couple co-owns the Buffalo Bills (NFL) and the Buffalo Sabres (NHL) and has built a massive sport and business empire. While Jessica has made a name for herself in tennis, including reaching the 2024 US Open final and competing at the 2026 AO, her parents are widely recognized for their leadership in professional tennis.

Throughout her journey, Pegula has often credited her parents for their unwavering support of her tennis career. Let’s take a glimpse at two of the biggest pillars of strength for the American tennis star.

Who is Jessica Pegula’s father, Terry Pegula?

Terry Pegula, the father of Jessica Pegula, is a self-made billionaire, entrepreneur, and major sports franchise owner. He was born in 1951 in Carbondale, Pennsylvania. He attended Penn State University, where he majored in petroleum and natural gas engineering, graduating in 1973 with a Bachelor of Science degree.

After college, Terry worked at Getty Oil Co. in Texas, later taking a job at Felmont Oil Co. in 1975, which relocated him to Olean, New York, where he would eventually meet Kim Pegula.

In 1983, Terry founded East Resources Inc., an independent oil and gas company, after borrowing $7,500 from family and friends. His business success skyrocketed, and in 2010, he sold the majority of the company’s assets to Royal Dutch Shell for $4.7 billion, according to Forbes.

After cashing out from East Resources, Terry and Kim turned their focus to sports and community development: Donated $102 million to build the Pegula Ice Arena at Penn State in 2010, purchased the Buffalo Sabres (NHL) in 2011, purchased the Buffalo Bills (NFL) in 2014, beating bids from Donald Trump and a group led by Jon Bon Jovi for $1.2 billion. At the Bills’ ownership press conference, Terry said:

“Owning any professional team is about winning, and the primary goal of our ownership will be to win the Super Bowl and bring championships to the city of Buffalo.”

The Pegulas also own: Buffalo Bandits (National Lacrosse League), Rochester Knighthawks (National Lacrosse League), Rochester Americans (AHL hockey team).

Terry has five children: Michael and Laura (from his first marriage to Anne Shirley). Jessica (Pegula), Kelly, and Matthew (with Kim Pegula). As per Forbes, his estimated net worth is currently over $9.3 billion. At his peak, he ranked among the world’s richest individuals.

Who is Jessica Pegula’s mother, Kim Pegula?

Kim Pegula is a businesswoman, sports executive, and one of the most influential women in American professional sports. Kim was born in Seoul, South Korea, and was adopted at age 5 by Ralph and Marilyn Kerr, who raised her in Fairport, New York.

She graduated from Houghton College with a degree in communications and initially wanted to pursue broadcast journalism. She met Terry Pegula in 1991 while working as a waitress at a restaurant in upstate New York. Terry later offered her a job at East Resources, and the two married in 1993. “The rest is history,” Kim said of their meeting.

Kim became a central executive figure in the Pegula sports empire and served as president and owner of the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres.

Jessica Pegula wrote in The Players’ Tribune in February 2023: “She was the woman behind my dad’s success… the heartbeat of many of the employees.”

In June 2022, Kim suffered a cardiac arrest, which resulted in significant brain damage, expressive aphasia, and memory issues. She was saved by CPR administered by her daughter, Kelly, and continues therapy. Jessica later described the emotional toll in her Players’ Tribune essay, calling it a family tragedy that turned their world upside down. Following Kim’s illness, Pegula Sports and Entertainment was eventually shut down.

What are Pegula’s parents’ ethnicity and nationality?

Jessica Pegula comes from a mixed ethnic background. Her father, Terry Pegula, is Caucasian (White American), while her mother’s ethnicity is South Korean. Although born in South Korea, Kim (now an American citizen) spent most of her time in the U.S. Jessica identifies as half Korean on her mother’s side and has spoken openly about learning more about her heritage.

After winning the 2023 Hana Bank Korea Open in Seoul, she tweeted: “This one is extra special. I am half Korean. I don’t speak, and I am still learning about my culture… but I have been overwhelmed by the support from Korean fans.” She also shared that her mother visited her childhood orphanage during a prior visit to Seoul.

Inside Jessica Pegula’s relationship with her parents

Jessica Pegula has consistently emphasized how vital her parents have been to her tennis success. Kim and Terry encouraged her to start tennis at age 7, and the family later relocated to Wexford, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Florida to support her training. “We always say she’s our first sports team and our favorite,” Kim told WKBW-TV in 2019.

Do her parents watch her matches? Jessica revealed that her parents sometimes avoid watching matches live due to nerves: “He just tells me ‘good job,'” she said of her dad in 2022. She later wrote that her mom now watches all her matches, despite previously being too nervous.

Jessica Pegula of USA in action during the Womens 3rd round match against Oksana Selekhmeteva of Russia on day 7 of the 2026 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Saturday, January 24, 2026.

In September 2021, during a conversation on the Bills Pod Squad podcast, Jessica Pegula shared details about her relationship with her parents. “Dad and I are like oil and water on the tennis court — it does not mix well. But he definitely always pushed me to do better. To work hard, you can always outwork somebody, all that type of stuff. He’s very old school.”

But while sharing thoughts about her mom, she said, “You were the more off-court; get healthy. Like the diet, the recovery [and] the training.”

Despite her billionaire upbringing, Jessica Pegula often jokes about public misconceptions. Once she stated, “People think I have a butler… a private limo… I fly private everywhere. I’m definitely not like that. It’s a little annoying, but honestly, I just think it’s kind of funny.”

But having said that, it’s needless to mention that from their business empires to their unwavering support of her tennis journey, the senior Pegulas remain central to the story of one of the WTA’s brightest stars.