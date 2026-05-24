Who Are Jessica Pegula’s Parents? Meet Kim Pegula and Terry Pegula

Behind every calm post-match interview and fearless performance is a family story that’s anything but ordinary. Jessica Pegula’s parents have built billion-dollar businesses, owned major sports franchises, and overcome deeply personal challenges along the way. But beyond the headlines lies a fascinating family dynamic that helped shape one of tennis’ most grounded stars. From inspiring life journeys to unwavering support, Jessica Pegula’s parents have played a far bigger role in her success than many fans realize.

Who are Jessica Pegula’s parents?

Jessica Pegula comes from one of the most influential families in American sports. Her parents, Terry Pegula and Kim Pegula, are billionaire business owners best known for owning the NFL’s Buffalo Bills and the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres. Terry built his fortune in the natural gas industry through East Resources before expanding into professional sports ownership. Kim, who was born in South Korea and adopted by a Canadian family, became one of the few women to lead both an NFL and NHL franchise.

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The Pegula family includes five children: Jessica, Kelly, Matthew, Laura, and Michael. Jessica’s sister, Kelly, previously saved Kim’s life by performing CPR during her 2022 cardiac arrest emergency.

Beyond business, the Pegulas are known for giving back to Buffalo through charity work, community development projects, and donations supporting healthcare, education, and food insecurity programs. During the COVID-19 crisis, they donated $1.2 million to help Western New York communities.

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USA Today via Reuters NFL, American Football Herren, USA Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, Oct 20, 2019 Orchard Park, NY, USA Buffalo Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula walk on the field prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports, 20.10.2019 12:41:48, 13555744, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, NFL PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRichxBarnesx 13555744

Where did Kim Pegula and Terry Pegula meet?

The love story of Jessica Pegula’s parents, Kim Pegula and Terry Pegula, began in a surprisingly simple way long before they became one of the most powerful families in sports. The two first met in the early 1990s at a restaurant in Belfast, New York, where Kim was interviewing for a waitressing job while attending Houghton College. Terry, already working in the natural gas business at the time, happened to be dining there when they were introduced.

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Their connection quickly grew beyond that first meeting. In 1991, Terry offered Kim a position at his company, East Resources, and the two eventually started dating. They married in 1993 and went on to build both a family and a business empire together.

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Over the years, the Pegulas became best known as owners of the NFL’s Buffalo Bills and the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres. Kim also made history as one of the few women to serve as president of both franchises. Their relationship has often been described as a true partnership, with Kim playing a major role in the family’s sports and entertainment businesses while Terry focused on expanding their empire.

What ethnicity are Jessica Pegula’s parents?

Jessica Pegula comes from a multicultural family background, with parents Terry and Kim Pegula. Her father, Terry Pegula, is American and has primarily European ancestry. He was born and raised in Pennsylvania and built his career in the United States through the natural gas industry before becoming a major sports owner.

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Her mother, Kim Pegula, is of Korean ethnicity. She was born in Seoul, South Korea, in 1969 and was abandoned as an infant before being adopted by an American couple, Ralph and Marilyn Kerr, when she was five years old. She grew up in Fairport, New York, and later became one of the most influential women in professional sports.

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Because of her mixed heritage, Jessica Pegula has often spoken proudly about representing both her American upbringing and her Korean roots. Her family’s story blends sports success, business achievement, and a deeply personal multicultural journey.

Jessica Pegula’s relationship with her parents

Jessica Pegula shares a close and supportive bond with her parents, Kim and Terry Pegula, despite growing up in one of America’s wealthiest sports families. Rather than pressuring her to succeed, the Pegulas encouraged Jessica to develop her own identity and work ethic. Their grounded parenting style helped her stay focused on tennis instead of the spotlight surrounding the family’s ownership of the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres.

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Jessica has often credited her parents for teaching resilience, independence, and humility. Kim’s journey from being adopted from South Korea to becoming a top sports executive particularly inspired her daughter’s determination. Terry and Kim’s support has remained constant throughout Jessica’s rise on the WTA Tour, making them key influences in both her personal life and professional career.

Bottom line? Jessica Pegula’s story becomes even more inspiring once you look beyond the tennis court. From Kim Pegula’s remarkable journey to Terry Pegula’s rise in business and sports, the Pegula family has built a legacy rooted in resilience, ambition, and family support. Their influence on Jessica goes far beyond fame or fortune, helping shape the grounded and determined athlete fans admire today. And honestly, that family bond might be the most powerful part of the entire story.