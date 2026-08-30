Who Are Jessica Pegula’s Parents? Meet Terry and Kim Pegula

“I think that experience made me realize the importance of my heritage.” Jessica Pegula’s words offer a glimpse into a family story shaped by identity, resilience, and remarkable achievements. From a chance meeting that changed two lives to a journey that brought a daughter closer to her Korean roots, there is much more to discover about Jessica Pegula’s parents and the influence they have had on her life.

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Who are Jessica Pegula’s parents?

Jessica Pegula is the daughter of Terry and Kim Pegula, the billionaire couple behind the NFL’s Buffalo Bills and NHL’s Buffalo Sabres. Terry built his fortune in the natural gas industry through East Resources before moving into professional sports ownership, while Kim built an influential career in sports business and became the first woman to serve as president of both an NFL and NHL team.

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The Pegulas have five children: Michael, Laura, Jessica, Kelly, and Matthew. Jessica and her siblings grew up around a family deeply involved in business and sports.

Their impact extends beyond sports. Terry and Kim have supported education and athletics through major gifts, including $102 million for Penn State’s Pegula Ice Arena and $12 million for Houghton College’s Kerr-Pegula Athletic Complex. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they also committed $1.2 million to relief efforts in Western New York.

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Where did Terry and Kim Pegula meet?

Terry and Kim Pegula’s relationship began with a chance encounter that would eventually shape one of American sports’ most influential families. The couple reportedly met in 1991 at a restaurant in upstate New York, where Kim was applying for a waitressing job. At the time, she had recently graduated from Houghton College and was planning to travel to Alaska to work at a fishing camp.

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Terry, who was already building his fortune through his natural gas company, East Resources, happened to be at the restaurant. The two struck up a conversation, and Terry gave Kim his business card. Their connection soon developed beyond that first meeting, with Kim eventually joining East Resources in 1991.

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What began as a seemingly ordinary restaurant encounter turned into a lasting personal and professional partnership. Terry and Kim married in 1993, and together they went on to build a family and become major figures in Buffalo sports. Their journey would eventually lead them to ownership of both the Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bills, while Kim also established herself as a prominent sports executive.

What ethnicity are Jessica Pegula’s parents?

Jessica Pegula comes from a multicultural family background, with her parents, Terry and Kim Pegula, bringing different heritages to the family. Her father, Terry Pegula, is American and of primarily European ancestry. Born and raised in Pennsylvania, Terry built his career in the oil and natural gas industry before becoming a prominent sports owner.

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Her mother, Kim Pegula, is Korean. Kim was born in Seoul, South Korea, in 1969 and was brought to the United States at age five after being adopted by American parents, Ralph and Marilyn Kerr. She subsequently grew up in New York.

Because of her mother’s heritage, Jessica identifies as half Korean and has increasingly embraced that side of her identity. Her connection to Korea became especially meaningful when she won the 2023 Hana Bank Korea Open in Seoul, where she spoke proudly about her Korean roots and the significance of winning in her mother’s birthplace.

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Jessica Pegula’s relationship with her parents

Jessica Pegula shares a close and supportive relationship with her parents, Terry and Kim Pegula. Their influence has been particularly evident in her approach to tennis and hard work. In an interview with NY1, Jessica said, “My parents always instilled in me to work very hard,” adding that those values have stayed with her throughout her career.

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Terry has also recalled how he and Kim supported Jessica’s early tennis journey by driving her to training, buying her equipment and arranging lessons, while emphasizing that her eventual success came down to her own dedication.

Jessica has also spoken about how her parents’ personal journeys shaped her outlook. In an interview with the BBC, she said that seeing her parents build successful lives despite having little was “really inspiring” and taught her the importance of “not taking anything for granted” and of working hard.

Terry, meanwhile, pushed Jessica to keep improving on the tennis court. Jessica described her father as someone who always encouraged her to work hard and believed that she could “always outwork somebody.”Kim’s journey has been particularly meaningful to Jessica because of their shared Korean heritage. Kim was born in Seoul and was adopted from South Korea at the age of five.

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Speaking to the WTA, Jessica discussed traveling to South Korea with her mother and explained how the experience helped her understand “the importance of my heritage.” She has also described her mother’s influence and success as an Asian American woman in sports as a major reason for her involvement with the Asian American Pacific Islander Tennis Association.

Together, Terry and Kim’s influence has played an important role in Jessica’s journey, particularly by encouraging her to work hard while allowing her to develop her own path in tennis. Their personal stories, along with Jessica’s connection to her Korean heritage through Kim, have added an important dimension to her identity both on and off the court.