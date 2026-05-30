Who Are Matteo Berrettini’s Parents? Everything To Know About Luca Berrettini and Claudia Bigo

Matteo Berrettini’s powerful game hides a very grounded story. Raised in Rome, he grew up with tennis deeply woven into his family life, with his parents supporting him through early mornings, tough training sessions, and every small step before the spotlight. That steady backing helped shape the confidence he showed when he reached the Wimbledon final, and it still quietly supports him whenever he steps onto court today.

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Who is Matteo Berrettini’s father, Luca Berrettini?

Luca Berrettini is Matteo’s dad. Long before Matteo became famous, Luca was already a big part of the local tennis scene in Italy. He loved the sport and played for a local tennis club. In fact, he actually met his wife through tennis, so the sport has always been a huge part of their family history.

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Luca worked hard to support the family, but he always made time to watch his kids practice. He taught Matteo how to stay mentally tough and calm when matches get stressful, which is why Matteo is so composed on the court today.

Who is Matteo Berrettini’s mother, Claudia Bigo?

Claudia Bigo is Matteo’s mom and the real driving force behind his tennis career. Just like her husband, Claudia was a passionate club tennis player. She noticed early on that her boys had a natural talent for sports, so she introduced them to tennis when they were very young.

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Claudia was the one who managed the busy daily schedule of raising young athletes. She made sure they got to practice on time, ate well, and did their schoolwork. She has always been there to comfort Matteo through tough losses and painful injuries. Today, she is a regular face in his player’s box, cheering him on at every big tournament.

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Does Matteo Berrettini have siblings?

Matteo is not an only child. He has a younger brother named Jacopo Berrettini, who was born in 1998. The two brothers grew up very close in Rome and shared a huge love for sports.

Jacopo actually followed his big brother’s footsteps and became a professional tennis player too. In fact, Matteo often tells people that he only started taking tennis seriously because Jacopo asked him to play together when they were kids. Having a brother on the pro tour gives Matteo a built-in best friend who truly understands the sport’s intense pressures.

What is Matteo Berrettini’s parents’ ethnicity and nationality?

As for nationality, both of Matteo’s parents are proud Italian citizens. They were born and raised in Italy, and they built their lives and raised their family right in the capital, Rome.

However, their family tree actually connects to different parts of the world. Even though they are fully Italian, they have French and Brazilian ancestry through their own parents. This mix of European and South American roots gives Matteo a diverse heritage that he proudly carries as he travels the world.

Inside Matteo Berrettini’s relationship with his parents

Matteo Berrettini is incredibly close with his mom and dad, often speaking about them with deep respect and gratitude. As Matteo Berrettini once recalled in a Red Bull feature: “My family have always been members of a tennis club. By three-years-old I had a racket in my hand. Around the age of eight, my brother asked me to hit with him on a court. I haven’t stopped since then.”

Luca and Claudia are still happily married and remain a constant presence in his career, often travelling to watch him play live. They are regularly seen in his player’s box at major tournaments, including the US Open, offering a familiar and calming support system in the middle of intense crowds. No matter how far his success has taken him, his parents have helped keep him grounded, shaping the humble and polite personality he is known for today.

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Matteo Berrettini’s rise to the top tier of tennis is a beautiful story of a quiet, dedicated family working together toward a dream. While Matteo is the one hitting the winning shots on TV, his parents, Luca and Claudia, provided the stable foundation he needed to succeed. Backed by his tight-knit family and his brother Jacopo, Matteo has the perfect support system to keep him grounded as his career grows.