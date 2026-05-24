Who Are Mirra Andreeva’s Parents? Everything To Know About Alexander Andreev and Raisa Andreeva

Mirra Andreeva became tennis’s newest teenage sensation through fearless performances and unbelievable composure. The young Russian star stunned fans after defeating elite players during major tournaments. Behind her growing success stands a deeply supportive family guiding every important career decision.

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Who is Mirra Andreeva’s father, Alexander Andreev?

Alexander Andreev is Mirra Andreeva’s father and one of her biggest supporters. Unlike many sports parents, Alexander prefers staying completely away from public attention. Very little information is publicly available because he values privacy over media exposure. Still, his influence on Mirra’s journey remains incredibly important behind the scenes of tennis.

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When Mirra and her sister showed serious tennis potential, Alexander supported major sacrifices. The family relocated for better coaching opportunities and stronger professional tennis development. That decision completely changed both daughters’ careers and future sporting opportunities afterward.

She rarely discusses her father publicly, though respect clearly exists between them. He reportedly helped maintain balance while his daughters handled growing competitive pressures. His calm presence behind the scenes helped create stability throughout Mirra’s demanding tennis journey.

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Who is Mirra Andreeva’s mother, Raisa Andreeva?

Raisa Andreeva played perhaps the biggest role within Mirra’s tennis development journey. Interestingly, her tennis obsession began after watching Marat Safin in the Australian Open. Inspired by Safin’s energy, Raisa wanted both daughters to pursue professional tennis careers someday.

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Mirra openly admitted that her mother introduced tennis to their household during her childhood. She once explained that she felt grateful because tennis genuinely feels like her natural environment. Raisa noticed talent early and pushed both daughters toward professional-level training opportunities.

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The family later moved from Krasnoyarsk to Moscow for stronger tennis development programs. During 2022, both sisters joined the Elite Tennis Center based in France. Raisa reportedly stayed heavily involved while helping her daughters adjust to difficult international training schedules.

Does Mirra Andreeva have siblings?

Yes, Mirra Andreeva has one older sister named Erika Andreeva. Erika is also a professional tennis player competing regularly on the WTA Tour. She achieved a career-high singles ranking of World No. 67 during 2024.

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The sisters share an extremely close relationship, despite sometimes competing professionally against each other. Mirra often watched Erika’s matches while growing up and learning the basics of competitive tennis. Those early experiences motivated her toward becoming mentally stronger during difficult tournament situations.

Interestingly, the sisters faced each other at the 2024 Wuhan Open. Erika defeated her comfortably, winning the match with surprising authority and confidence. Despite competition, both sisters continue supporting each other throughout demanding tennis schedules worldwide.

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What are Mirra Andreeva’s parents’ ethnicity and nationality?

Mirra Andreeva’s parents hold Russian nationality and are of Russian ethnicity. The family originally lived in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, before relocating to pursue tennis opportunities. Their Russian roots remain strongly connected despite extensive international travel for professional competitions.

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The Andreeva family later spent time living in Moscow for advanced tennis training programs. Eventually, both daughters relocated to France while training at elite tennis facilities there.

Still, Mirra proudly represents Russia in international tennis tournaments around the world. Her upbringing reflected traditional Russian discipline combined with modern international tennis development methods. That combination helped her mature quickly both mentally and professionally during recent seasons.

Inside Mirra Andreeva’s relationship with her parents

Mirra Andreeva has an incredibly strong relationship with both of her parents throughout her young career. Their support became especially important while handling sudden fame and growing public attention. Despite intense schedules, she often speaks warmly about family influence during interviews afterward.

Her parents encouraged discipline while still protecting normal teenage moments from the pressures of tennis. They supported relocations, changes to international coaching, and emotionally difficult tournament losses together. Those sacrifices helped Mirra develop confidence without feeling isolated in professional tennis environments.

Raisa appears especially emotionally connected to her journey of growth and development in tennis. She initially introduced her to tennis, then watched her daughter become one of tennis’s brightest prospects. Although Alexander avoids cameras, his steady support remains important behind the family structure.

Her parents reportedly attend tournaments whenever their schedules and travel arrangements allow. Their courtside support became increasingly noticeable during Mirra’s recent breakthrough performances. That strong family foundation continues helping her navigate professional tennis with remarkable maturity.