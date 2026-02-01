Who Are Novak Djokovic’s Parents? Everything to Know About Srdjan Djokovic and Dijana Djokovic

Family is the one that can make or break a person. In Novak Djokovic’s case, it pushed him to massive heights of success. From becoming a 24-time Grand Slam champion to setting the record for most ATP Masters match wins (411 wins), his parents’ support made him a legendary player.

Now, that calls for a deeper dive into Djokovic’s support system.

Novak Djokovic’s family background

Novak Djokovic was born on May 22, 1987, in Belgrade to Dijana and Srdjan Djokovic. He has two younger brothers, Marko and Djordje, and both of them play tennis just like him. Growing up, there was a major gamble with the 1990s Yugoslav Wars and financial strain pushing them to the edge. But through it all, his parents stood by his side.

But it is their resilience that has defined them throughout.

Who is Novak Djokovic‘s father, Srdjan Djokovic?

Srdjan Djokovic might not have been a tennis player, but he had close ties to sports, working as a ski coach at Kopaonik, a popular ski resort near Belgrade. It was there that he met Novak Djokovic’s mother, Dijana, who would become one of his extremely supportive parents.

In fact, it was Srdjan who found Novak Djokovic’s tennis coach, Jelena Gencic, a former pro athlete who built the initial foundation for the 38-year-old.

“Srdjan gambled and bet everything on his son,” Der Spiegel reported back in 2011. “If Novak hadn’t made it as a professional, the family would have been ruined.”

But their efforts paid off, as Novak went on to achieve greater heights in tennis.

Later, he became an entrepreneur, owning his own pizza place, Red Bull Pizzeria, and a sports equipment shop in the ski resort town of Kopaonik in Serbia. And through it all, Dijana stood tall, like a pillar of strength beside him.

Who is Novak Djokovic’s mother, Dijana Djokovic?

If it hadn’t been for his mother’s support, Novak Djokovic would never have been able to come this far in his career. She was the one who kept the family together during the toughest moments. There was so much she could have done in her own career, but she devoted it all to her children—and even more to Novak.

“Everything was just about Novak. We neglected his two younger brothers because we often spontaneously directed our plans towards Novak. Once Marko and Djordje went to a camp in Barcelona. But we canceled it because the whole family flew to Miami the next morning to be with [Novak],” Dijana said in 2020. “He needed us, and we wanted to make him feel like we were behind him. Then he reached the final—it was a key experience. From then on, we gave everything to him. I’m sorry for the other sons; they were talented too.”

She does the same even now, getting involved in her grandchildren’s lives, spending time with Novak Djokovic’s children, Stefan and Tara. Her role just got an updated version, and that’s how she kept them all tied together all these years. Now, let’s dig deeper into their ethnicity.

What are Novak Djokovic’s parents’ ethnicity and nationality?

Novak Djokovic comes from a mixed ethnic heritage. His father is Serbian. He was born in Kosovo, then part of Yugoslavia, and the family later relocated to Belgrade. Novak, therefore, shares the same Serbian background.

Then his mother, Dijana Djokovic, has Croatian roots. She does hold Serbian nationality, but her ancestors are from Croatia.

Inside Novak Djokovic’s relationship with his parents

Novak Djokovic shares a very deep bond with both of his parents. His childhood was filled with hardships, with the 1990s wars and financial limitations; he even had to face difficulty in getting basic stuff like food and water. Plus, when he started traveling outside Serbia for tournaments, his nationality became the reason for the denial of his visa. He even missed major junior tournaments.

However, through it all, his parents, Srdjan and Dijana Djokovic, stood tall by his side. Even with limited resources, they supported his tennis career. And that sacrifice still stays with Novak Djokovic.

“My family was on a very low budget,” Djokovic said. “But my parents still decided to support me in my dream, which was to become a professional tennis player and hopefully win Wimbledon and be number one in the world.”

Both of Novak Djokovic’s parents have been regularly spotted in the stands at Grand Slam Finals and other major tournaments of his. They always motivated him from the sidelines alongside his wife, Jelena, and kids Stefan and Tara.

Now, it’s another big game of his life. Let’s wait and see how this one turns out for him against Carlos Alcaraz.